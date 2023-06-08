Matt Barnes accused by ex-wife Gloria Govan of allegedly threatening her over child support

Former NBA Player Matt Barnes is having a difficult time with his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, as he's being accused by her. According to reports, Govan is claiming that Barnes has allegedly threatened her in regards to paying a certain amount for child support for their twin sons.

Govan has exposed Barnes' alleged emails, revealing that the former NBA player has attempted to threaten her. When he was active in the NBA, the court agreed to have him pay up to $25,000 in child support. It was settled in 2015 after the two filed for divorce.

TMZ @TMZ Matt Barnes is behind on child support payments and owes his ex-wife Gloria Govan over $133,000. tmz.com/2023/03/16/mat… Matt Barnes is behind on child support payments and owes his ex-wife Gloria Govan over $133,000. tmz.com/2023/03/16/mat…

The amount was lowered to $7,000 after the former Golden State Warriors player retired from the NBA.

TMZ @TMZ Matt Barnes Gets Massive Reduction in Child Support Payments to Gloria Govan dlvr.it/QvjDM1 Matt Barnes Gets Massive Reduction in Child Support Payments to Gloria Govan dlvr.it/QvjDM1

According to Govan, her ex allegedly stopped giving the court-ordered child support this year without any explanation. In Matt's defense, Gloria allegedly reached out to him through an old email address, which he doesn't have access to. He also claimed that they've orally agreed to lower the child support to $4,000.

However, Gloria has been clear that her ex owes her up to $133,000 in child support and has denied that she agreed to lower the child support. Govan presented her evidence, which was alleged threats from Matt via email.

"[Matt’s] own conduct almost immediately after being sent the email unequivocally demonstrates that he received the 'Letter' and its contents at the email address he now claims was not functioning nor accessible by him, because the day after the letter was emailed to him he wrote two emails to [Gloria]." Govan's side stated.

One alleged email from Barnes stated this:

"Got the letter from you lawyer, filled with lies. You take this any further & I’ll be sure to tell your husband & everyone else why you really in your feelings."

Barnes' side hasn't released a statement yet.

Matt Barnes believes the Warriors team he played for is the most dominant

Matt Barnes was traded to the Warriors back in the 2016-17 season, where he won his only championship. Even though he had limited playing time and a smaller role, he was still able to experience what it's like to play for a championship team. According to him, that exact Warriors squad is the most dominant team he's ever played for.

"What stood out to me the most about [the 2016-17 Warriors] was how egoless it was...This team had 3 or 4 guys that could give you 30-40 points any night and there weren’t too many teams in NBA history that can say that."

FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV



“This team had 3 or 4 guys that could give you 30-40 points any night... There weren’t too many teams in NBA history that can say that”



#DubNation | #RunItBack @Matt_Barnes22 says the 2016-17 #Warriors team was the most dominant team he’s ever played on“This team had 3 or 4 guys that could give you 30-40 points any night... There weren’t too many teams in NBA history that can say that” .@Matt_Barnes22 says the 2016-17 #Warriors team was the most dominant team he’s ever played on 😤“This team had 3 or 4 guys that could give you 30-40 points any night... There weren’t too many teams in NBA history that can say that”#DubNation | #RunItBack https://t.co/2vhl7VXH40

Barnes ended his career in the NBA on a high note, winning a championship with one of the best teams in league history.

