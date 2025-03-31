Matt Barnes’ ex-wife has 3 word response as Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas lights up McDonald’s All-American scrimmage 

Years removed from his playing days in the NBA, Gilbert Arenas' son is on track to follow in his father's footsteps. As he continues to pursue his dream of reaching the pros, the high school standout has countless supporters behind him.

Ad

This week, Alijah Arenas will be among the players partaking in the McDonald's All-American game. In preparation for the event, the pool of competitors has been gathered to practice and participate in scrimmages.

Footage recently emerged of Gilbert Arenas' son showing out against his fellow All-Americans. Among those to help spread the word of his strong play was Matt Barnes' ex-wife Gloria Govan. She posted a video of Alijah on her Instagram story with some words of encouragement.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via @glogovan on Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Barnes and Govan got married in the summer of 2013 but decided to go their separate ways three years later. The couple does have two children together, a pair of twin boys.

Ad

As for Alijah, he is wrapping up his senior year at Chatsworth High School in California. He is among the top prospects of the class of 2025, currently sitting at No. 12 in ESPN's top 100.

Earlier this year, Alijah reclassified so he could graduate this year. He's already made a decision on the next chapter of his journey, committing to play in college at USC in 2026.

Matt Barnes once wanted Gilbert Arenas to form a superteam with their sons

Dating back to their time in the NBA together, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas have built a good friendship. Because of their bond, the journeyman forward wanted all three of their sons to join forces together in high school. However, the former Washington Wizards star opted to go a different route.

Ad

Back in February, Barnes talked about this desire during a guest appearance on Arenas' podcast. He feels that Alijah and his twins would have secured multiple championships together had they played alongside one another.

In no disrespect to Barnes, Gilbert Arenas had a clear idea in mind when it came to Alijah's development in high school. He feels having less talent around him forced him to grow his entire game, making him a stronger all-around player.

Ad

"It was tough," Arenas said. "It's about building you. When you get put on a team by yourself, you have to do everything. You have to defend, you have to bring the ball up, you have to stop the best player, you have to break the press."

"You're building a superman."

Expand Tweet

This decision has paid off for Alijah, as he's developed into one of the best high players in the country. If he continues on this trajectory, he should be well on his way to being drafted in the NBA in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback