Matt Barnes' kids coached by his ex-wife's husband Derek Fisher, 8 years after infamous dust-up

Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher once had an infamous dust-up in 2015. The former reportedly assaulted the latter after Barnes found out Fisher was in his house with then-wife Gloria Govan. Barnes’ divorce with Govan hadn’t been finalized yet at that time. The podcaster told reporters later that he went to the house because it seemed like one of his sons was uncomfortable with Fisher’s presence.

Barnes’ twins are now 14 years old and are now in high school. Like their father, who was a former NBA player, the kids are into basketball as well. Coincidentally, they are coached by no less than the erstwhile New York Knicks bench tactician.

In August this year, Crespi Carmelite High School announced the hiring of Derek Fisher. Matt Barnes’ children, after graduation, quickly enrolled at the same school Fisher is now coaching. The clip that has gone viral shows “D-Fish” coaching his high school basketball team which includes the Barnes boys.

Barnes can be seen sitting behind the bench watching his kids in action. After the game, he went over to congratulate both. The clip didn’t show him and Fisher greeting each other. The former LA Lakers teammates, however, are reportedly on good terms now.

Gloria Govan, Derek Fisher’s wife, has accused ex-husband Matt Barnes of threatening her amid child support battle

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan have been divorced for eight years now. They have had nasty back-and-forths when the divorce was filed and before it was finalized. Recently, Govan claimed that Barnes threatened her.

The former Golden State Warriors star was previously ordered by the court to pay $133K in back child support. Barnes, however, contested the said ruling and that he should not be forced to pay the said amount. He is claiming that he never received the notice as it was sent to an old email that had been hacked.

Matt Barnes added that Gloria Govan never confronted him with the said back pay when they met a few times in person. Govan isn’t backing down and is asking the court to deny Barnes’ motion.

Govan added that the basketball analyst sent her an email that allegedly said:

“Got the letter from your lawyer, filled with lies. You take this any further & I’ll be sure to tell your husband [Fisher] & everyone else why you really are in your feelings.”

Although Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher seem to be civil with each other. The same thing cannot be said between the parents of the twins. The three are likely going to see each other often as they all support the boys. While basketball action is going on the court, fans will also be riveted by any interaction among the three.