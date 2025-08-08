  • home icon
  Matt Barnes takes major offense after being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant by fan over sexual assault allegations 

Matt Barnes takes major offense after being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant by fan over sexual assault allegations 

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 08, 2025
"Don't be putting that type of bulls**t on my name": Matt Barnes takes major offense after being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant over sexual assault (Source: Imagn/Instagram)

Former Clippers player Matt Barnes took offense on Thursday after being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant in a discussion about sexual assault allegations.

The conversation began on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, where the former Bulls guard appeared unaware of the allegations involving Karl Malone. According to multiple reports, Malone allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old during his collegiate days. Beverly was shocked upon learning about the controversy.

The post sparked comparisons in the comments, where a fan listed past and present players with alleged histories of sexual assault, including Kobe Bryant. Kobe was accused in 2003 by a 19-year-old woman of assaulting her in a hotel room.

"Karl Malone , Kobe , Jason Kidd , Derrick Rose , Miles Bridges , Matt Barnes , Chauncey Billups , Josh Giddey. If we want to dig let's not be selective," the fan wrote.

Barnes clapped back at the fan in the comments.

"@smallsthealien f*ck you talkin about," Barnes responded.

The fan appeared to be surprised by Barnes' response and tried to play it off.

"@matt_barnes9 🤣 my bad Matt. You ain't in the extremes like some of these guys for sure. But driving across the map to try to put belt to ass had to mentioned," the fan expressed. "I've watched your journey and had heard you speak on your changes in life. It's definitely wild to be mentioned with some of these. My bad ✊🏽. Just starting tough discussions."
Matt Barnes claps back at a fan for being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant over sexual assault (Source: Instagram/patbevpod)
Matt Barnes claps back at a fan for being compared to Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant over sexual assault (Source: Instagram/patbevpod)

However, Barnes, who was accused of allegedly assaulting a rumored girlfriend during his stint with the Kings in 2017, took major offense at the comparisons.

"@smallsthealien don’t be puttin that type of bullshit on my name. .. btw I only drove 15mins. Good day!" he added.

Matt Barnes hits back at Kobe critics: "None of you guys were talking this sh*t while he was here"

Kobe Bryant, widely regarded as one of the greats of his generation, has faced growing criticism in recent years. In July, Matt Barnes addressed the backlash with a sharp response during an episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast.

"None of you guys was talking this sh*t while he was here," Barnes said. "Lets really remember, lets look at the numbers, to me Kobe is the 2nd best player of All Time, Period."

Barnes’ comments stem from Kobe’s name being dragged through the mud in recent years. One notable example was Bleacher Report’s all-time top 100 basketball players list, which placed Kobe at 11th, sparking widespread controversy.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
