"Matthew Stafford just wrote his HOF speech with this win!" - Dwyane Wade believes Matthew Stafford deserves a Gold Jacket after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win

It was a thrilling end to the weekend last night in Los Angeles and Dwyane Wade was quick to commend the efforts of the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford made the winning play, throwing a one-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown with under 90 seconds left in the game. The Bengals had enough time to answer back, but an impressive defensive stop by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald sealed the win for the Rams.

Although Stafford had a great game, the MVP award went to Kupp, who made several important catches throughout the match, including the game-winning touchdown. Nonetheless, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade believes Stafford's performance was enough to get him into the NFL Hall of Fame.

"Matthew Stafford just wrote his HOF speech with this win! Congrats Champ!"

Stafford finished the game with 26 completed passes on 40 attempts for 283 yards. Three of those passes resulted in touchdowns. He also had two interceptions, a reflection of the team's inconsistent season.

Several NBA players have also reacted to the thrilling game, including the LA Lakers' LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green. In the end, the Rams' gamble to win a championship in the short term paid off.

Dwyane Wade is a lock to become first-ballot Hall of Famer

Wade had an astounding basketball career and is on course to become a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee as soon as he's eligible. According to the rules, a player must be fully retired for at least four full seasons before being eligible for enshrinement.

With that in mind, Wade will make the NBA Hall of Fame in 2023. The 2003 NBA draft's fifth overall pick played 16 seasons and retired in 2019.

Wade had a successful career, winning three NBA championships during his 15-year stint with the Heat. He was also awarded the 2006 NBA Finals MVP for his role in leading Miami to a comeback series win against the Dallas Mavericks after being down 0-2.

Dwyane Wade partnered with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to win two more titles in 2012 and 2013. On the verge of a three-peat, they lost the 2014 NBA Finals to Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs.

In Miami Heat history, Wade is the all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, and field goals made. He was a 13-time NBA All-Star and finished with career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48% from the field.

