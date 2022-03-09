Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly admits to being in awe of LeBron James: “The fact that LeBron took a second and even said anything to me I thought was very classy, kind, and all things”

LeBron James had an incredible 56-point performance against the Warriors on Saturday. Sitting courtside to see the greatness unfold firsthand was Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning LA Rams. His wife, Kelly, said she was in awe of James after he spoke to the couple.

Kelly Stafford in awe of LeBron James

Kelly talked about the interaction during Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” saying:

“The fact that LeBron took a second and even said anything to me I thought was very classy, kind and all things.”

A viral video shows James talking to the Staffords about having to play great with Matthew Stafford in the building.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "I can't have you in the building and not put on a show." 🤩



Behind James, the Lakers got a 124-116 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He finished with 56 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 19 of 31, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

James became the fourth-oldest player in NBA history to top 50 points and the oldest to ever have a 50-point double-double.

Kelly Stafford said:

“The show that LeBron put on, it doesn’t get any better.”

It makes sense that Kelly Stafford was in awe of James speaking to her after such a game. Most people would be in awe after seeing the performance, let alone speaking with him. Moreso, she heard him praise her husband's greatness as an NFL player and Super Bowl champion for the LA Rams.

What made the biggest difference for Kelly, though, was, as she mentioned, the fact that James even spoke to her. After seeing such greatness unfold, only to see the man come over and talk to her and her husband must have been an exuberant experience.

Kelly explained how excited she was:

“It’s been on my bucket list to sit courtside at a Lakers game since I made a bucket list … I feel like I was numb the entire time.”

Luckily for the Stafford family, James and company were able to secure victory and stay in high spirits.

The (28-36) Lakers have run into trouble all season. The squad has been dealing with injuries and chemistry issues and has yet to gain traction. But if James manages to get his foot in the playoffs, anything can happen.

Kelly Stafford's appreciation for James is founded on her passion for the game itself. During the episode, she said:

“I grew up playing basketball. Basketball has always been a big part of my life.”

The entire experience must have been incredible, as it would for any Lakers fan. Getting a much-needed win, scoring a season high and setting two NBA records makes for a great night regardless of who's in the building.

James will hope to keep the momentum going as the Lakers have the toughest part of their schedule still remaining. Teetering on the edge of the play-in tournament, the Lakers are going to need something to keep their spirits high. If only the LA Rams could take turns sitting courtside.

