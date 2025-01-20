Mavericks' $34,000,000,000 new owner spotted next to Dana White during Donald Trump's inauguration

Mark Cuban's decision to sell the Dallas Mavericks was a shocking one. For years, he had been arguably the most iconic owner around the NBA, and he laid the blueprint for other teams to upgrade their facilities and treatment of players.

Now, Miriam Adelson, who's worth a whopping $34 billion according to Forbes, has taken the reins of the organization.

Notably, Adelson's connections might also run deep within the government, as she was just spotted attending Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Adelson was next to UFC CEO Dana White and was one of the many VIP guests in attendance.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving discusses injury status amid uncertainty

The Mavericks have a lot on their plate right now. Luka Doncic is still out with an injury, and Kyrie Irving has also dealt with a back injury.

He had to miss five games because of the ailment. Then, he only played vs. the Denver Nuggets before being ruled out again, which sparked rumors about a potential surgery. That's why he wanted to clear the air on the situation:

“It was a collaborative decision (to not play against the Pelicans)," Irving clarified on January 19. "I was speaking from an emotional place. I’m sorry if anyone at home was confused by that”.

Irving went on by stating that the team would err on the side of caution with this injury, as they don't want to risk aggravating it further and then having to go under the knife:

“Just continue to trend in the right direction so I don’t have a lapse in a way where I’m out and I have to get surgery," the former NBA champion continued. "I feel a lot better. Taking my time and just remaining patient. But I’m not too worried, but I know the maintenance that it takes to make sure that I’m good, and I have to continue that.”

The Mavericks are currently 23-19 for the season and No. 7 in the Western Conference, surprisingly far below what they expected after making it to the NBA Finals last season.

Then again, with their franchise player missing most of the season and their second-best player struggling, Jason Kidd and his players deserve a lot of credit for keeping the ship afloat and fighting for playoff positioning during this complicated campaign.

With Irving ($41 million) and Doncic ($43 million) missing games, the Mavs have had to scramble to stay afloat.

