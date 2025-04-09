Mavericks $6,150,000 guard makes unexpected recovery to play Lakers after presumably suffering season-ending injury

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' marquee matchup against the LA Lakers on Wednesday, Dante Exum's status has been upgraded to questionable.

Ad

The $6.1 million guard, as per Spotrac, was previously presumed to be out for the season after he had suffered a broken bone in his left hand.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dante Exum suffered the injury during the Mavericks' 133-96 road loss to the Houston Rockets on March 15. Three weeks since the injury, Exum's status upgrade to questionable was unexpected.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 6-foot-5 guard has only played 18 games this season. He missed the Mavs' first few games after undergoing surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered during training camp.

However, when he has been on the court, Exum has made an impact for Dallas, averaging a career-best 9.1 points along with 2.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% from the field, including 44.7% from beyond the arc.

Ad

NBA fans react to Dante Exum's status upgrade before Mavs-Lakers showdown

Dante Exum's rapid status upgrade just three weeks after his fracture came as a shock to many.

NBA fans shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter, with many expressing that a matchup against the LA Lakers requires such a step.

"Playing the Lakers is the best medicine. It's better than painkillers. Probably better than surgery if you ask me," one tweeted.

Ad

"At this point, I wouldn’t even be surprised if a player got resurrected from the dead to play against the Lakers," another tweeted.

"It's like when teams play the Lakers you can hear the call "Avengers, assemble!" Ahahaha," a fan tweeted.

"WHAT A REMARKABLE RECOVERY," a fan tweeted.

"NBA need to do an investigation 😂" one tweeted.

Ad

"They’re just trolling us now, this is crazy lol," another tweeted.

The upcoming matchup marks the much-anticipated return of Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks' home ground since he was traded to the Lakers in February.

While the two teams have faced each other once after the trade, it was at the Lakers' home court. That encounter saw the Lakers clinching a 107-99 home win on Feb. 25, with Doncic leading his new team to victory with a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More