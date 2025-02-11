Mavericks $7,142,857 guard hilariously quips over Klay Thompson's bizarre assumption about his dad’s identity

The Dallas Mavericks' Max Christie is a part of the return the team got in the blockbuster trade that saw them send Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Christie, along with Anthony Davis, are still working their way into Dallas' systems as they get acquainted with their new settings but aren't the only ones dealing with the change.

Klay Thompson, one of the leaders on the team, has been a big part of the Dallas Mavericks, providing steady shooting and availability, appearing in 47 of 54 games for a team that has struggled with injuries throughout the season. He isn't perfect, though, shown by an exchange he had with Christie about who Klay thought his father was.

Klay Thompson told reporters after the Mavericks' game on Monday night that he thought Max Christie was the son of a legendary NBA coach, Doug Christie. In an Instagram story, Max took it upon himself to thank Thompson for admitting his mistake, poking fun at his new teammate.

Max Christie said the issue was water under the bridge, joking with Thompson.

"Thank you for finally making this announcement 🤣" posted Christie.

Thompson probably isn't the only person who made the connection between the two, but it's safe to say that it isn't a mistake he's going to make again. Christie, who's making $7,142,857 this season according to Spotrac, figures to be a part of the Mavericks' long term plan moving forward.

Once the team gels, how far could the Mavericks go this season?

The Mavericks' trade for Anthony Davis was seen to many as a shock, but looking over things more closely, it's clear that Dallas has made a win-now move. The trade helps the Mavericks in the short term, forming a big three of players over 30 with Thompson alongside 2025 All-Stars Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Anthony Davis went down with a abductor strain that will keep him out for multiple weeks, but if the team can tread water until he returns, they could be a dangerous postseason team. A solid argument can be made that this year's roster is more well-rounded than the one that made the Finals just a season ago, and adding Davis gives the Mavericks a premier interior defender.

The team is constructed to go on a deep playoff run yet again, but the Mavericks (30-24) are still trying to fight their way out of the play-in tournament. If they can secure one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference, though, they could be a dark horse to capture the Larry O'Brien trophy for themselves this season.

