Mavericks center Daniel Gafford gets candid on ceiling with Anthony Davis- "Top-tier defense and top-tier offense" (Exclusive)

Even the Dallas Mavericks’ healthy players face limitations. After missing 21 games to heal a sprained right knee, Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has appeared in the past three contests without the same two-way effectiveness.

“Just getting his timing and his rhythm,” Mavericks Jason Kidd said. “It’s going to take some time.”

Yet, the Mavericks don’t exactly have that luxury. They labored through a 114-91 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday at Intuit Dome without their star point guard (Kyrie Irving), their star center (Anthony Davis) and their young big man (Dereck Lively II). Klay Thompson missed the second half after nursing an unspecified illness. Jaden Hardey tweaked his right ankle.

Meanwhile, Gafford finished with four points and five rebounds on a team-imposed minutes restriction (19). Kidd expressed optimism that Gafford and Davis will when the Mavericks (38-40) face the Clippers (45-32) on Saturday, a pairing that could influence the team’s Play-in Tournament fortunes considering Irving’s season-ending ACL injury. Dallas holds only a half-game lead over the Sacramento Kings (37-40) for the No. 9 seed with four regular-season games remaining.

“Being able to have those combinations and being that big definitely helps us,” Kidd said. “So hopefully we can have that.”

Gafford spoke to Sportskeeda about his recent return, his chemistry with Davis and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

Daniel Gafford Exclusive

How have you adjusted with your recent return?

Gafford: “Just getting back in the swing of things. It’s good .When it comes to this game, it’s like the game of life. There’s going to be ups. There’s going to be downs. So just trying to figure that out on the fly, one day at a time and one game at a time. You can’t really force stuff to go your way. Sometimes you have to let stuff play out.”

What’s the best way to expedite that, though, given the circumstances?

Gafford: “We just got to focus on the mental side and not try to go and just make stuff happen on your own. Sometimes that adds stress. Sometimes that adds mental blockage from the task at hand. You have to have patience and take things one step at a time. There are going to be a lot of things that don’t go our way, but the way we react and the way we respond to circumstances is something that will help us in the long run.”

How will it help you in the long run?

Gafford: “It helps us mentally and it helps us stay together as a team. Everybody is in the right mindset. We’re coming out and having fun with the game pretty much. No matter the outcome, we’re going out and giving 100%. We then come back in the locker room and know that we gave it our all, win or lose.”

There hasn’t been a lot of time together with the various injuries. But what chemistry do you think you’ve forged with AD so far?

Gafford: “It was a great first impression. I played off of him and benefitted from all the gravity that is pulled toward him. I was just figuring out ways to make plays on the back end whenever he passes me the ball. He’s put a lot of faith in me to make plays when it comes to having the ball in my hands. So I just have to be better on my end.”

You’ve said earlier that AD is one of the best playmakers you’ve seen. How so?

Gafford: “Just because he’s a student of the game. He understands his positions, where he’s good and where he can improve. He’s a 10-time All-Star, and he’s been around. So I’m just learning and trying to soak up as much knowledge from him. Playing off of someone like him is one of the things that I’ve done before. I played with Kristaps Porzingis in Washington when we had a two-big lineup before he left. So I’ve had some experience with that. Having him out there makes my job a lot easier.”

Once AD’s back, what can you two do as a duo?

Gafford: “Top-tier defense and top-tier offense. With how much gravity he absorbs, he can stretch the floor out. So I just have to make plays on the back end. That’s all I got to do, pretty much pick up where he leaves off.”

Obviously AD and you all wish he could’ve played more games, but what has he shown you with trying to return instead of shutting down on the season so he can ensure he’s fully healthy next season?

Gafford: “That just lets you know how much he loves the game. That’s honestly for anybody when it comes to injuries Every day that I was out, I just kept thinking, ‘I got to get back.’ I hated not being around the team. I hated not being on the floor That’s something that you have to fight through and be patient and work your way back and find ways to keep yourself locked in through the process. So I’m pretty sure that he has a good gist of that. I’m pretty sure he had ways to keep himself sane during that process.”

How’s Jaden holding up?

Gafford: “He’s holding up good. He’s a warrior. There are a lot of battle scars that we’re dealing with right now. At the end of the day, it’s a process.”

Even with the reality you all are facing with injuries and trying to secure a Play-In spot in a crowded Western Conference, what gives you all hope you can still overcome these circumstances?

Gafford: “Every day we get a chance to play. That’s the main thing. Throughout these last couple of games, we’re just doing the best that we can to come out on top, honestly. We stick with each other and just have fun with the game. We’re having fun with every moment. We pretty much aren’t taking any day for granted in these situations.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda.. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

About the author Mark Medina Mark Medina is an NBA insider with Sportskeeda currently.



He has covered the NBA in various roles as a national writer with NBA.com (2021-2023) and USA Today (2019-2021) after serving as the Golden State Warriors beat writer for Bay Area News Group (2017-2019), Los Angeles Lakers beat writer for the LA Daily News (2012-17) and Lakers blogger with The Los Angeles Times (2010-2012). Medina also appears regularly on Fox Sports Radio, CBSLA, Spectrum SportsNet and FS1. Know More

