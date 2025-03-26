  • home icon
  Mavericks CEO admits loss of trust over Luka Doncic decision but plans to make it up with huge announcement

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:04 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Dallas Mavericks fans are still mad about the Luka Doncic trade - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most controversial decisions in recent NBA history when they traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

To add insult to injury, they lost Kyrie Irving for the season, and Anthony Davis also got hurt during his debut with the team. They've struggled with a myriad of injuries, and will have a tough time even making the Play-In Tournament.

Needless to say, the fans are far from satisfied with this situation. They rallied and protested outside of the arena, and chanted 'Fire (GM) Nico (Harrison)' during games.

That's why Mavs CEO Rick Welts tried to appease the fan base. He talked during the Mavs vs Knicks broadcast, and while he acknowledged that their credibility took a big hit, he's still confident about the direction the team is heading in:

“In time, wins and losses will tell whether the deal was a good deal or a bad deal,” said Wells. “I just am going to promise to our fans right now. Whatever trust we have lost, or whatever concerns they have, we’re going to earn it back. Because we’re going to do this the right way, and we’re going to win championships.”
Former NBA star praises Nico Harrison

Welts isn't the only one who's bullish on the Mavs right now. Talking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA star Carlos Boozer also praised Nico Harrison for the roster he's put together in Dallas:

“I actually like this team when they're completely healthy,” Boozer said. “Kyrie Irving was having an outstanding season. I think Daniel Gafford has made a huge step from when he was with the Wizards and coming to Dallas.
Dereck Lively has made another step as well. AD in the middle, with the scoring, rebounding, the assisting, the shooting of Klay Thompson. They have P.J. Washington, we forgot about him, he's like the forgotten man."

Of course, acquiring a player of Davis' caliber is always a positive, but trading away a 25-year-old superstar just months after making the NBA Finals is pretty unheard of.

They're now 35-38 for the season and in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference. They wouldn't even be in the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today.

Injuries took a big toll on their plans for the season, and, just like Welts said, only time will tell if they were right to give up on their former first-round pick.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
