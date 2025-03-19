Mavericks CEO nixes move out of Dallas after receiving 1,001-acre land to build casino and resort: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have canceled their rumored move out of Dallas even after the owners received a 1,001-acre land with plans to build a casino and resort. On Tuesday, Front Office Sports published their report on the situation surrounding the Mavs' possible move.

Ad

The franchise's CEO, Rick Welts, shut down the speculations in a conversation with The DMN. Walts revealed that the Mavs are trying their best to stay in Dallas.

"What we’re saying to the city is we want to exhaust every possible option in the city of Dallas before considering pivoting to another location in the Metroplex," Welts said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday, the Irving Zoning Commission in Irving, Texas approved a zoning change that turned 1,001 acres of land into a mixed-use development area. The decision still needs to be approved by the Irving City Council, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to FOS, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation expressed plans to build a resort on the land with an arena and theater. The arena is speculated to have a seating capacity of 15,000, while the theatre will have 4,000.

The corporation is owned by the Mavericks' owners, the Adelson family, who bought the franchise's majority stake from businessman and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban in 2023.

The plans for a casino are still under wraps as gambling of almost all forms, including sports betting, is illegal in the state of Texas. However, a legislative change in the future can rush the plans to develop a casino.

Ad

The Mavericks need to buckle up before the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the entire basketball world when they surprisingly traded Luka Doncic before the NBA trade deadline in February. However, the Mavs have been on a downhill journey ever since.

Anthony Davis, who they received in exchange for Doncic, has played only a single game after becoming a Maverick. He has been sidelined with an adductor strain but is working his way back. According to ESPN, Davis played with the Mavs's G League associate, Texas Legends, last week and has now been recalled.

Ad

However, it is not only Davis who has been sidelined from action. Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum are other notable names injured.

The Mavericks are holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record, and they will need to buckle up in the final 13 games. The bench needs to step up their game and hope to carry their team to a playoff qualification or make the play-in tournament to give their starters a chance at a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.