Mavericks CEO Rick Welts makes his feelings known about not regretting infamous Luka Doncic trade

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:16 GMT
Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts made his feelings clear on having regrets about the decision to trade Luka Doncic in February. The basketball community was in shock on Feb. 2 when the Mavericks traded Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade left the hoops fans around the world stunned for a while and had also sparked massive outrage among the Mavs fans.

On Tuesday, Welts appeared as a guest on Bloomberg TV, where he talked about winning the first pick in the draft, the new Mavs arena, and more.

During one segment of the interview, Welts was asked about having any regrets after trading Doncic. The CEO said:

"You can’t have fears or regrets in this business; it’s all about how you move forward and it doesn't really serve a purpose to have regret. I learned about the depth of the connection between Mavericks fans and this team and that to me was a glass half full because I knew we could restore that over time."
Later, Welts revealed that he was surprised by how quickly the franchise was able to restore the team's connection with the fans after they drafted a young star in Cooper Flagg to fill in the void created by Luka Doncic's departure.

Welts said he was 'incredibly proud' of the way the audience presented themselves in Doncic's first game back at the American Airlines Center as a Laker. He accepted that Doncic will always be a big part of Mavs history and wished his team's former ace good luck. However, he also expressed hope in the Mavs to beat the Lakers in future matchups.

Mavs CEO Rick Welts compares Luka Doncic's trade decision to one past trade

On Apr. 15, NBA insider Tim Cato revealed that Rick Walts, who served as the President for the Warriors from 2011-2021, compared Luka Doncic's trade to his past decision of trading Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut in 2012.

Welts' comparison undermines Doncic's status as a perennial MVP candidate who carried the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season. While Ellis was a solid player for the Dubs in 2012, one can argue he was nowhere near as impactful to the Dubnation as the Slovenian international was to Dallas.

