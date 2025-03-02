Mavericks coach Jason Kidd drops massive injury update on newly traded $35,040,704 power forward 

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd dropped a massive injury update on one of the team's newly traded power forwards, Caleb Martin. Dallas added him after the blockbuster trade to acquire Anthony Davis. Martin, who is on a four-year $35,040,704 contract he signed with his previous team, the Philadelphia 76ers, was traded for Quentin Grimes.

He's the only new acquisition yet to step on the court as he's dealing with a hip injury. Martin has been out since Jan. 10, when he played his final game for the 76ers in a 123-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks didn't provide significant updates until Saturday when coach Kidd gave significant notes on his return status.

"He’s doing extremely well and there’s a lot of positive things around him right now, so he’s trending in the right direction," Kidd said (via Mavericks beat wrtier Noah Webber).

"Hopefully in the next couple of days we have some really good news, but his rehab sessions have been going really good and hasn’t had any setbacks…Hopefully he’s back here sooner than later."

Kidd also informed reporters that Martin has participated in five-on-five workouts and is scheduled for another Tuesday, which will be detrimental to the Mavericks' evaluations.

The Mavericks could be a force to be reckoned with once Anthony Davis and Caleb Martin make injury returns

The Dallas Mavericks lost a massive player in Luka Doncic, but that allowed them to enforce their team with size and versatile defenders with the additions of Anthony Davis and Caleb Martin. Davis gave a glimpse of what the team's ceiling could be with him on the floor on his debut, but an injury in that game deprived Dallas of seeing the full potential.

Meanwhile, Martin hasn't played. The two power forwards have been key contributors on their previous teams with their two-way ability and could significantly elevate the Mavericks' defensive floor. Despite a relatively rough season with the 76ers, Martin produced 9.1 points and 1.1 steals, shooting 37.9% from 3.

The 6-foot-5 wing has played bigger than his frame, often matching up with power forwards in the past. Like Davis, Martin is also a reliable contributor in the playoffs. He was part of the Heat's 2022-23 roster, which made the NBA Finals after making the playoffs as the eighth seed.

