Mavericks coach Jason Kidd doesn't mince words on 'conspiracy theories' on Kyrie Irving's ACL injury - "That’s his job, it’s to play" 

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd didn't hold back on conspiracy theories about Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL injury. Ahead of the Mavericks' first game without the superstar since his unfortunate blow on Wednesday against the Bucks, Kidd slammed the narratives that suggested that the Mavericks were "driving" Irving into the ground.

Irving had played 37.0 minutes per contest since Mavericks' former superstar Luka Doncic played his last game in the team's colors on Christmas Day. He was the sole offensive initiator for Dallas, averaging over 20 points per night, apart from Doncic and then newly traded star Anthony Davis, who played only one game since joining Dallas.

Many pointed to Kyrie Irving's workload as the reason he may have suffered the ACL injury. Here's what Jason Kidd had to say about those narratives (via Sportskeeda's Grant Afseth):

"The load didn't have nothing to do with the injury. We're talking about one play, not the many plays before that. He stops on Valančiūnas' foot. It's a freak accident. That's how it should be reported, but we're not reporting it right. We're reporting on conspiracy theories. We want our stars to play as many minutes. This isn't supposed to be a rest league."

He added:

"He’s well-conditioned, and he invited that. He wanted that. Are we reporting that? No, we’re not reporting that. We’re reporting that we’re running someone into the ground. That’s not true. That’s his job. It’s to play. He loves to play. It’s alright to play 40 minutes at the age of 32 in a month’s span. This isn’t the whole season."

Kyrie Irving had no issues taking up that workload. He seemingly embraced the pressure and delivered. Since Christmas Day, Irving averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, playing 23 games.

As Kidd mentioned, one of the major contributors to his season-ending surgery was his contact with Jonas Valanciunas on that drive, which caused him to land awkwardly on his left leg, causing the knee strain, which turned out to be an ACL injury.

Expert gives his take on Kyrie Irving's ACL injury after Mavericks coach Jason Kidd's statement

A sports performance expert wasn't in full agreement with Mavericks coach Jason Kidd's statement about Kyrie Irving's ACL injury. The expert informed Sportkseeda's Grant Afseth that acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) contribute to such injuries.

Heavy workload weakens the muscles, and that's what impacted Irving. He said:

"Playing that many minutes for nights on end can also negatively impact muscle strength and motor control, both of which are protective as well. As soon as that ligament goes, the body just shuts down to prevent any further damage. It's just protective."

Irving has been shut down for the season, and he potentially won't return deep into the 2025-26 campaign. The Mavericks are also without Anthony Davis, who is dealing with a left adductor strain, which he sustained after returning from an abdominal strain that sidelined him for almost two weeks.

