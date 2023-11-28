Shortly before he became the No. 5 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Dante Exum struck close enough of a relationship with Kobe Bryant that he offered detailed advice to prepare for his upcoming journey.

Bryant’s main message?

“There will be a lot of distractions off the court,” Exum recalled Bryant telling him. “It’s about how you handle those and focus on the court. That’s what’s going to define my career.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exum kept that perspective in mind amid varying injuries with the Utah Jazz (2014-19) and short stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2019-21) and the Houston Rockets (2021). After thriving overseas with FC Barcelona (2021-22), Partizan Belgrade (2022-23) and the Australian national team (bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics), Exum has since joined the Dallas Mavericks as a role player.

Through it all, Exum pledged to follow Bryant’s advice on prioritizing all of his focus on the game itself.

“Definitely through the injuries, I stayed motivated to stay that way,” Exum told Sportskeeda. “A lot of days were hard. I didn’t want to be there [for rehab]. I felt like life was unfair. But it’s something I have to go through and something that I have to keep pushing through. It made me mentally strong.”

Dante Exum interview (Exclusive)

Exum spoke to Sportskeeda about numerous topics, including his workouts with Bryant, playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well as defending Doncic in Australia’s bronze-medal game against Slovenia in the Tokyo Olympics.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

You’ve had quite a journey. What do you think have been the notable turning points that shaped you?

Exum: “The injuries have sucked. But I think I stayed strong through a lot of them. Then I kept having a positive mindset. I think going to Europe helped a lot with that. I was more comfortable with staying healthy. When I came back here, it’s been eye-opening with the mindset and maturity that I have to be able to fit into this team.”

What parts of your game do you think you’ve improved the most during your stints at Barcelona and Partizan?

Exum: “Europe really opened my eyes about the world of basketball with the physicality of the game and how important every possession is. I think more over there, the last five minutes of the fourth quarter is so important with retaining the possession. With the point guard role, I understood more how to control the game and how to call plays. I was being a quarterback, in that sense.”

Mavericks Clippers Basketball

How would you compare the physicality there to the NBA?

Exum: “(laughs). It’s a little different here. The offensive player has a major advantage over here. So I’ve still been adjusting to some of the fouls that I’ve been getting. It’s just going to be a process.”

What did you lean into to keep fighting through different injuries and roles on different teams?

Exum: “Just the love of the game. My goal was always just getting back onto the court. I remember during my rookie season being tired. I had played 82 games, and I thought that I just wanted a break or one game off. It’s moments like that I remember because I never take it for granted with being able to play and being able to be on the court. So when I had to sit a lot, that’s what motivated me to stay on the court.”

How did you deal with the pressure of being a No. 5 pick?

Exum: “It was a lot. Coming from where I am from [in Australia], I had never played any professional basketball. So, it was a huge adjustment. I always say I wish I knew everything that I know back then. It would be a whole different story. But I wouldn’t take anything back. Everything was a learning process. That’s what I explain to these rookies here.”

What have you told the rookies?

Exum: “To stay ready, stay confident and keep working. Jaden [Hardy] is definitely one [I have to talked to], and I have been shooting with him. You never know when your name is going to get called or when someone goes down. But you always have to stay ready, keep your confidence up and keep working."

Expand Tweet

You joined a Jazz team that had Gordon Hayward at the peak of his powers. How did he mentor you through your first three seasons?

Exum: “He preached the same thing. I’ve read a lot about how vets are important to teams. It really is. They can help the young guys with navigating through the NBA, the lifestyle and how to go through ups and downs. It’s important to understand that as a young person. There weren’t any crazy examples. But it was hard for me with being injured and not being with the team and not traveling. A lot of times, I had to find that on myself and stay motivated.”

At your Draft Combine [in 2014], you had said that Kobe Bryant told you that there’s going to be so many things to manage on and off the court, so it’s important with how you focus on things on the court. What did that advice do for you?

Exum: “That was one of the biggest things – trying to navigate what’s important to you. Some guys choose the off-the-court stuff. Some guys choose the on-court stuff. I made it an approach that the on-the-court stuff would be most important to me. Definitely through the injuries, I stayed motivated to stay that way. A lot of days were hard. I didn’t want to be there [for rehab]. I felt like life was unfair. But it’s something I have to go through and something that I have to keep pushing through. It made me mentally strong.”

Beyond that, what did Kobe and your relationship with him mean to you overall?

Exum: “It was unbelievable just to be in the same gym with him and to work out with him. It’s something I always cherished. It wasn’t even so important what we were doing or the drills that we were doing. It was just the mindset that he went to with everything."

"One of the first things I remember [with our workout] is we walked in and he had me stand under the rim and make 20 swishes with my left hand. I’m like, ‘What? Why? I’ve never done that in my life.’ But it gave me a different approach and look to go about my training. He wanted me to shoot with my left hand since I had never done that before. I think that showed the different levels of training.”

As a trailblazer for Australian guards taking to basketball, how do you look at your impact on the upcoming generation of talent in your country?

Exum: “It’s important for me. I’ve always wanted to play for my national team. What we were able to do in Tokyo with getting a medal [bronze] for our country was very important. But we’re hungry to get that gold. That’s the whole point. Hopefully, we can do that in Paris.”

How was the experience of guarding Luka at the Olympics that year, given that he was the best player at the tournament?

Exum: “It was good. I tried to get into his head a little bit. I haven’t talked to him about that. They beat us in the World Cup this year. So, I try to stay away from that talk (laughs). But it’s about the same stuff I’m doing here. I was defensive-minded and I tried to be as physical as possible.”

Now that you’re teammates with Luka and Kyrie, what have the early experiences been like?

Exum: “They are obviously amazing players and can do amazing things on the court. They have opened up my game more with being able to play with them and be on the floor with them. I’ve been learning how they play and how guys pressure them. That then opens up the lane for me.”

Now that they are teammates, what performances and moments in practice have impressed you the most?

Exum: “With Luka, just his ability to play slower. I’m kind of a fast player and I go downhill. He’s able to get into the lane, slow down and make the corner pass or get a wide-open layup. With Kyrie, he’s able to get to his left hand. How he finishes is unbelievable.”

What do you think of your fit and role so far with the Mavericks?

Exum: “It’s been good so far. I think the role that I’ve had here has been good. As a player and a competitor, you always feel like you can do more and contribute to the team more. But I think I’ve settled into the team, and it’s been a real good fit. I’ve really enjoyed it here.

What have you liked?

Exum: “Just with the way that we play. They’ve really put an emphasis on pushing the ball and building the pace. That’s what I like. Anyone can take the ball, whether that’s me pushing it or running the lane.”

With that being said, what things would you like to do more?

Exum: “I’ve made a real emphasis on trying to pick up the ball and pressure the ball to be that defender. You’ve seen in a lot of matchups where I was guarding LeBron [James] or Christian Wood. I’ve taken on that challenge with getting out of my comfort zone and then also work where I am needed as well.”

United States v Australia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 13

What was it like guarding those bigger players?

Exum: “It was different. I’m obviously used to playing on point guards and quick guys. But it’s more physical. You learn to hit first and be the aggressor. Then you poke at the ball and try to make them uncomfortable.”

I just saw you working a lot on your 3s. How have you developed in that area?

Exum: “Shooting is one thing. It’s just something that is going to be up and down throughout the season. So it’s something I’ll keep working on and adjusting to make sure I’m staying confident. It’s all a mindset to me. I know I’ve put in the work to keep shooting. So I’ll keep doing it.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.