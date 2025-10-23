  • home icon
  Mavericks Fans Undeterred as Cooper Flagg's Underwhelming Season Debut Parallels Luka Doncic's First Outing

Mavericks Fans Undeterred as Cooper Flagg's Underwhelming Season Debut Parallels Luka Doncic's First Outing

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:27 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

After all the hype surrounding the 2025 NBA draft, Dallas Mavericks top pick Cooper Flagg turned in an underwhelming performance in his debut. Though Flagg technically logged a double-double, the impact of his 10 points and 10 rebounds was hardly felt as the Mavs lost 125-92 to the San Antonio Spurs.

While some critics have become emboldened by Flagg's relatively tame numbers, a number of Mavericks fans have remained cautiously optimistic, as they watched their former franchise player Luka Doncic go through a rough debut once upon a time. As pointed out by X user MavsMuse, Doncic had just 10 points and eight rebounds in his first-ever regular season game seven years ago.

"Coop will be just fine," MavsMuse tweeted.
Other netizens, however, weren't as positive in their outlook on Flagg. In particular, they pointed out that the comparison between the circumstances of the two stars wasn't quite valid.

"Luka started with nobodies. Everyone has been going off all summer about how the Mavs are a championship team," one netizen commented. "Also you left off the assists, intentionally I presume. Luka is a generational playmaker even as a rookie. Cooper didn’t have any assists."
On the one hand, rookies are generally given a pass for subpar numbers, as there is so much to learn when it comes to adjusting to the NBA style. On the other hand, the pressure is different for a top overall pick like Flagg, who has been deemed a generational talent by pundits.

The point guard experiment that Jason Kidd tried with Flagg might come to an end soon if the rookie continues to struggle with his numbers. When that happens, Flagg might be able to showcase his natural talents more comfortably.

"We didn't pass the ball": Mavericks HC comments on team's struggles to create easy scoring opportunities in loss vs Spurs

After the Mavericks lost their season opener, head coach Jason Kidd pointed out his team's struggles to share the ball and generate easy offense.

"We just didn't pass the ball," Kidd told reporters. "t’s an easy fix. Make a play for a teammate."
While Flagg drew much attention for having zero assists in his debut, the Mavericks as a whole had four less than dimes than the Spurs, who tallied 24 assists on Wednesday night. Kidd and his coaching staff will have to find ways to improve in this category as the Mavs play their next few games.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
