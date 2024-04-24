P. J. Washington puts the double work in, carries wife Alisah Chanel on his back after stellar effort vs Clippers

P.J. Washington put in the work as the Dallas Mavericks won Game 2 on Tuesday night 96-93 against the LA Clippers. Washington improved from his Game 1 performance to help the Mavs to even the series.

After the game, Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, posted an Instagram story of Washington carrying his wife on his back.

Chanel captioned the post, saying her "feet were screaming." So her husband stepped in and offered his ride to help his wife off her tired feet in the romantic move.

PJ Washington carries his wife, Alisah Chanel, after the game.

P.J. Washington contributes to Dallas Mavericks' win in Game 2

P.J. Washington played a crucial role in the Mavs' effort to even the first-round series against the LA Clippers. Washington scored 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

He stepped up after a disappointing performance in the first game. He finished Game 1 with 11 points as the Mavericks' rotation players contributed little to nothing.

In Game 2, Washington raised his effort and was highly efficient. He went 5-of-10 from the field in Game 2, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. Eight of his points and two of his 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter with less than ten minutes left as the Mavericks withstood the Clippers' late charge.

Washington worked well against the smaller Clippers lineup. He finished with six rebounds.

The Mavericks held the Clippers to their lowest shooting percentage of the season. LA shot just 36.8 percent from the floor and 8-of-30 from 3-point range.

Washington was a big part of the Mavs' defensive effort. His versatility proved effective in guarding all over the floor as the Clippers went small and 5-out. Washington finished with two blocks and one steal. He also defended without fouling, committing just two fouls after racking four personals in Game 1.

Washington was not the only strong defender for Dallas. Luka Doncic also stepped up on the defensive front.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Doncic held the Clippers to 2-of-17 shooting when he was the primary defender. Doncic went all out on the other end to complement his 32 points. At one point, Doncic shut down Kawhi Leonard in an iso situation, forcing the superstar into a tough fadeaway jumper he missed.

Dallas could take control of the series if the Mavericks keep up this defensive intensity and Doncic answers the call when the Clippers hunt him on defense. The Mavericks will go back to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday. The Mavs have now stolen home court and will attempt to take a 3-1 lead by winning their next two games at home.

