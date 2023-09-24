Mavericks in hunt for former Lakers trade target but moving Tim Hardaway Jr. isn't an option

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are among teams interested in trading for the Indian Pacers' Buddy Hield. This follows Hield's contract talks with Indiana stalling, resulting in both sides allegedly agreeing a trade was the best way forward.

The Mavericks are looking to upgrade the pieces around their star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic after a disappointing ending last season. The Mavericks are looking to make a deep playoff run after even missing the play-in tournament in 2022-23. The Mavericks got a lot of backlash for tanking the last two games of the season.

There is a real worry that Luka Doncic, who led the team to the conference finals in the 2021-2022 season, could look elsewhere if Dallas underperforms again.

Buddy Hield was also a trade target for the LA Lakers but the trade was not completed.

As per Stein, the trade talks for Mavericks to get Buddy Hield have stalled and there is no traction due to the Pacers' lack of interest in taking on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract. Indiana is also looking for a sweetener, which could very well likely turn out to be a first-round pick.

Dallas will have to match Buddy Hield's $18.4 million salary in any trade deals. It can only do this by attaching Hardaway or a player like Richaun Holmes in the trade. However, both players do not have sufficient value to incentivize other teams.

Dallas Mavericks likely won't get Buddy Hield before training camp

Dallas' major problem last season was a glaring hole in its defense. The team lacked sufficient rim protection and rebounding, finishing a dismal 25th in the league in defensive rating. Hield is unlikely to solve its defense woes.

There is a low probability of Dallas finalizing the trade before training camp, but talks could accelerate quickly. With Kyrie, Luka and Seth Curry already on the roster, the Mavericks do not necessarily need another shooter. If they could also bag Myles Turner, then that's a trade every Mavs fan would be ecstatic about.

Buddy Hield will likely not be happy to remain in a Pacers uniform, as his role will likely diminish in the short and long term. The Pacers have the young Bennedict Mathurin, who will most likely be starting in front of Hield. Coming off the bench is not something Hield will be comfortable with.