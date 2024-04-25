Mavericks insider believes 6'10" center is key to helping unburden Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a three-point win in Game 2, the Dallas Mavericks are tied with the LA Clippers in their first-round playoff series. Looking ahead, one insider named a player who can help take some of the burden off the team's star duo.

As the postseason rolls along, Brad Townsend decided to do an "Ask Me Anthing" (AMA) on Reddit. Among the things asked was who on Mavs' roster will step up as the series heads to Dallas for the next two games. Townsend named trade deadline acuqistion Daniel Gafford as a possible X-factor.

"Mavs habe to some how, some way, get Gafford unlocked," Townsend wrote on Reddit. "Even 8 to 10 points per game would make a big difference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I could see not only Gafford, but Dante Exum stepping up offensively."

While the Mavericks won Game 2 in LA, it was primarily because of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The pair of All-Stars combined for 55 of 96 points.

Six players who logged minutes in the matchup scored seven points or less. If Dallas wants to advance past this series, they are going to need more production alongside Doncic and Irving.

How has Daniel Gafford played for the Dallas Mavericks in the postseason?

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards, many agreed that he was the perfect fit at center. While he performed well in his role following the move, his play has not translated to the postseason.

In Game 1 against the LA Clippers, Gafford three points on 1-for-4 shooting. He followed that up in Game 2 by going scoreless in nine minutes of action.

As Townsend mentioned, Gafford is one of the members of the supporting cast the Mavericks need to get going in this series. He averaged nearly a double-double following the move to Dallas, posting 11.2 PPG and 6.9 RPG. Gafford is facing a tough matchup in Ivica Zubac but has to find ways to impact the game scoring-wise.

One way Dallas can get Gafford going is in the pick-and-roll. Due to the gravity Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving generate, it should result in easy looks. Plus, Gafford is also a lob threat with his athleticism.

Doncic and Irving are both high-level offensive players but cannot win a playoff series against a team like the Clippers on thier own. Going against the trio of Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, they need firepower to match.

The two teams face off again on Friday night in Dallas for Game 3. Only time will tell if being back home can help uplift the Mavs' supporting cast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback