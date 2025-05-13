Mavericks insider drops bombshell on Cooper Flagg as team stands resolute

Dallas Mavericks insider Tim McMahon confirmed that the team would be picking Cooper Flagg with the first pick in the NBA Draft, after securing it with the NBA Draft Lottery, which was held on Tuesday. Speculation swirled around Mavericks motivations with the first pick, with many suggesting that General Manager Nico Harrison would use it to execute a trade for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tim McMahon confirmed that the team's priority was drafting the phenomenon from Duke, who has been attracting a lot of interest from teams. Instead he emphasized the time's priority was to draft and nurture Flagg who will be forming a Duke duo with Kyrie Irving when he returns from injury.

