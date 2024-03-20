Mavericks insider reports Kyrie Irving's vegan diet amid Ramadan fast being taken care of by team management

Kyrie Irving, one of the most prominent Islamic players in the NBA, has been in impressive form recently. He made a game-winning left-hand hook shot against the Denver Nuggets and played a key role in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving continues to showcase his greatness even during the Ramadan season, and the Mavericks have demonstrated their support for him.

According to Mavericks analyst Brian Dameris, the Mavericks have been arranging for a personal chef to fly in so that the point guard can have his vegan meals prepared for him to eat after sunset, allowing him to observe Ramadan while continuing to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn (fajr) until sunset (maghrib), abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking and intimate relations. The fast is broken each evening with a meal called iftar, often starting with the eating of dates and followed by a larger meal. The pre-dawn meal is called suhoor.

Even while fasting, Kyrie Irving has maintained his consistency on the court. He has averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 47 games this season. In the five games since Ramadan began, he is averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

After making the game-winning shot over two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic in the Denver game, Kyrie Irving explained the significance of Ramadan for him.

“Ramadan is a special month. It's a special time. It's just you try not to think about the suffering too much and really focus on the journey with God and the path that you're on. Just stay focused on that and stay disciplined. It's a difficult journey," Irving said.

“To be able to play 48 minutes and not do it with having a drink or any food in my stomach is nothing short of a miracle. So there's a universal god out there that's protecting me and I got to give credit to him," he added.

Ramadan will last until next month.

Luka Doncic: Ramadan Kyrie Irving is different

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving's superstar teammate, praised Irving's ability to perform well during Ramadan, calling it a testament to his greatness.

After Irving's Denver game-winner, Doncic expressed his amazement with “Ramadan Kyrie,” stating:

"It’s unbelievable, man. I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that is — with the off-hand, like even to have a chance… I don’t think people realize how tough that shot is."

"I wouldn’t be able to do it. I’m impressed. Like I said, he’s different. He’s different."

Irving's performance will be important for the Mavericks moving forward.

According to Tankathon, the Dallas Mavericks have the second-easiest remaining schedule in the league. Nine of their last 13 games are against teams currently outside the playoff picture in the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz (twice), Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and the Warriors (twice).