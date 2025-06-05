Mavericks insider Tim McMahon makes stunning claim on Jason Kidd coaching New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks did not have the best run this season, and It seems like their coach, Jason Kidd, might be headed for a new challenge.

On Thursday, DLLS Mavs' Kevin Gray Jr. shared a video of Mavericks insider Tim McMahon talking about Kidd during his appearance on an ESPN podcast.

McMahon highlighted that he is not sure if Kidd wants to leave Dallas. However, he has been informed that the coach was excluded in some of the important decisions made by the management.

"What I can comfortably say is that there certainly have been decisions, major franchise decisions that have been that he was not on board with," MacMahon said on Thursday, via "The Hoop Collective." "One of which includes the firing of K.C. Smith, with whom J.Kidd has been extremely tight with since his second tenure as a player in Dallas."

McMahon also revealed that K.C. Smith, who won the NBA's Trainer of the Year award, is running the health and performance group for the New York Knicks. However, the insider said that Kidd loves Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, and has confidence in the rest of the team to become competitive.

He added that it would be a far stretch to assume Kidd's departure from Dallas, but he would not rule out that possibility. After the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, fans should keep an eye out on the Mavericks' coach.

Jason Kidd confirms Dallas Mavericks' intentions of drafting Duke star with No. 1 pick

The Dallas Mavericks were arguably the most unfortunate team this season. They faced immense backlash for trading their former franchise superstar, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers in February.

They also suffered injuries to their crucial players, including Anthony Davis, who they received in exchange for Doncic. Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL injury was perhaps the biggest blow to Dallas this season, as it failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

However, the Mavericks' luck bailed them out, as they beat 1.8% odds to win the No, 1 pick in the draft.

On Wednesday, Mavs coach Jason Kidd spoke with Dallas Morning News and confirmed the team's plans to draft Cooper Flagg.

"I think let’s just play it safe and we’ll go with the kid From Duke,” Kidd said.

The 2025 NBA draft will be on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. It will broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

