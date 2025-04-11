Mavericks had “K9 unit” for Luka Doncic’s return amid Nico Harrison’s presence and security concerns

The blockbuster trade that shipped Luka Doncic out of Dallas was met with intense fury from the Mavericks fanbase two months ago. When the time came for Doncic, now an LA Lakers star, to make his return to Dallas, his former team had to take some extra precautions.

Ad

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks organization actually beefed up security by deploying a certain type of protective agent at the American Airlines Center for the Lakers-Mavericks matchup on Wednesday:

"Outside the arena, there was a lot of security when I got there early," Stein said on the Thursday episode of "The Zach Lowe" podcast. "There's, like, the K9 unit. You don't see that on a typical regular season game." [Timestamp - 18:31]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Stein went on to explain that the revamped security was a preemptive move against potentially heated emotional responses from "a heartbroken fanbase."

Indeed, for the past two months, Mavericks fans have not been shy about letting the team know how they felt about the loss of the beloved Slovenian guard. Chants and signs of "Fire Nico," directed at Mavs GM Nico Harrison who essentially facilitated the Doncic trade, have been prominent at the American Airlines Center since mid-February.

Ad

Stein added that Harrison has beefed up his own security detail in the wake of the Doncic trade:

"Nico Harrison is in the tunnel between the two benches. That's where he's been watching every game with security," Stein explained. [Timestamp - 18:21]

In all likelihood, the Mavs organization breathed a collective sigh of relief when no major incident happened on game day. Doncic went off for 45 points as the Lakers defeated the Mavericks 112-97 in front of an appreciative Dallas crowd.

Ad

Luka Doncic says that it's "time to move on" following Lakers win in Dallas

After the Lakers' resounding victory, Doncic was asked by ESPN reporter Lisa Salters to describe his feelings in his Dallas comeback. Doncic responded with an emotionally charged statement:

"I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on," he said. [Timestamp - 13:22]

Ad

If anything, those words punctuate a dramatic story of departure that has taken an entire fanbase on a roller coaster of emotions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More