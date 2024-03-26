Mavericks lift spirits and overcome Jazz despite Luka Doncic's 2-11 night

Luka Doncic may have had a 29-point triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks' 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, but it wasn't the most clinical, as the guard shot a rare 2-of-11 from the 3-point line.

However, despite an off-shooting night, the Mavericks emerged triumphant at the Delta Center. Most of his points came from the field, shooting 10-of-24 and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Eventually, it was a 29-point outing coupled with 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

Kyrie Irving was the perfect foil again with 27 points, three rebounds and five assists. PJ Washington chipped in with 16 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to drop 13 points.

As for the Jazz, Lauri Markannen topped with a game-high 34 points along with seven rebounds, while John Collins had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The performance might not have been Doncic's best, but it translated to a win as the rest of the Mavericks put in a collective effort. Dallas has now won three of its four games against Utah this season.

Will Luka Doncic's MVP-level run this season propel the Dallas Mavericks into the playoffs?

Despite Luka Doncic's scintillating performances this season, the Dallas Mavericks are yet to secure a playoff berth.

The win on Tuesday improves them to 42-29 and puts them sixth in the Western Conference. However, with the race being wide open to 10th place, there's no guarantee that the Mavericks will stay there unless they extend their four-game winning streak, They also need the Phoenix Suns (42-29) and the Sacramento Kings (41-29) to drop a couple of games along the way.

Doncic has been propping up MVP-level numbers this season, averaging 34.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. In his last five games, he's averaging 27.8 points. 8.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

The Slovenian has been a lethal weapon for Dallas, whose immediate objective is to make the playoffs without going through the play-in tournament. Last season ended woefully for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, as they fell out of the playoffs race despite acquiring Irving. Only time will tell if Doncic's sizzling run propels Dallas into the postseason.