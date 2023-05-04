Mavericks' Luka Doncic to pay for funerals from Belgrade shooting

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has agreed to pay for the funeral costs for the victims of a school shooting in Belgrade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, which revealed that Doncic would also be paying for grief counseling for classmates and staff.

Doncic released a statement on the tragedy, as well as his donation, saying:

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children. My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

"Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available."

Poll : 0 votes