Mavericks make decision on Kyrie Irving replacement ahead of play-in clash vs Kings

Among other things, the Dallas Mavericks have dealt with a fierce injury bug that has gotten the better of them this season. One of the worst cases was the season-ending ACL tear suffered by Kyrie Irving in late March, which all but crushed the Mavs' hopes of making a serious playoff run this year.

Though Irving leaves some rather big shoes to fill, the Mavericks have decided to place their trust in 25-year-old guard Brandon Williams for their shot-making needs. Williams, a former two-way player who was signed to a standard contract last week, is expected to fulfill the role of offense initiator along with Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy.

There's a caveat, though: In the Mavs' final regular season matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Williams strained his left oblique and was unable to finish the game. As a result of this injury, the former Arizona Wildcat has been deemed questionable for the Mavs' play-in game against the Sacramento Kings.

Fortunately for Mavericks fans, head coach Jason Kidd has given a positive update on Williams' injury status:

"Feeling a little bit better but it’ll be more of a game-time decision for him," Kidd said prior to the Mavs-Kings matchup on Wednesday.

Kidd, of course, would prefer to have Williams available for the play-in tournament and possibly beyond. Williams, who averages 8.3 points per game on 52.1% shooting from the field, has scored 20+ for the Mavericks on three separate occasions over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-1 guard's season high in scoring is 31 points, which came on March 7 against the Grizzlies.

Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban posts heartfelt message for team: "They have my respect and support"

Williams' standout moments can be considered a silver lining in a season filled with trials and tribulations for the Mavs. Fully aware of the challenges that the team has been through, former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban Tweeted a heartfelt message on Tuesday:

"Tomorrow night 15 guys will put on a Mavericks uniform. They will do everything they can to win. For themselves, each other and THE FANS," Cuban wrote in his Tweet. "Our squad has busted their ass to fight through incredible adversity. They have my respect and support, should have everyone's"

Cuban, whose stint as majority owner includes the Mavs' lone title conquest in 2011, also urged fans to not be "upset at the players" but instead to "rally behind them."

