  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • Mavericks make notable Cooper Flagg listing on website with intriguing detail for 6’9 star rookie

Mavericks make notable Cooper Flagg listing on website with intriguing detail for 6’9 star rookie

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:20 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg has been listed on the Dallas Mavericks' roster on their website. While there are no surprises about him being added to the roster, being the first pick of the 2025 NBA draft, it seems that Flagg will be playing both the guard and forward positions in the 2025-26 season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is an interesting move considering that Flagg has mainly played the forward position in his career. In high school, he was a small forward. In college, he played both forward positions, depending on what his team needed.

While the Mavericks haven't disclosed their reasons for making him play guard, there are a few theories. One major theory is likely due to Kyrie Irving's absence.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With Irving still recovering from his torn ACL, the Mavericks are expecting him to return to the hardwood in January 2026. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could experiment with Flagg filling in the point guard position.

Ad

The Mavericks are set to face off against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, in the opening game of the preseason on October 6.

Expectations are high for Cooper Flagg

Like many first picks of the NBA draft before him, Cooper Flagg has been implanted with high expectations of reshaping the team. However, there is one major difference compared to the other first picks before him: Flagg is entering a team that has three future Hall of Famers.

Flagg will be playing under the guidance of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Having a big three like them on your team already puts a lot of weight on Flagg's shoulders. The former Duke star is expected to be the Mavericks' fourth go-to option to help them contend for an NBA title.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications