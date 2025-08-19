Mavericks make notable Cooper Flagg listing on website with intriguing detail for 6’9 star rookie

Cooper Flagg has been listed on the Dallas Mavericks' roster on their website. While there are no surprises about him being added to the roster, being the first pick of the 2025 NBA draft, it seems that Flagg will be playing both the guard and forward positions in the 2025-26 season.This is an interesting move considering that Flagg has mainly played the forward position in his career. In high school, he was a small forward. In college, he played both forward positions, depending on what his team needed.While the Mavericks haven't disclosed their reasons for making him play guard, there are a few theories. One major theory is likely due to Kyrie Irving's absence. With Irving still recovering from his torn ACL, the Mavericks are expecting him to return to the hardwood in January 2026. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could experiment with Flagg filling in the point guard position.The Mavericks are set to face off against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, in the opening game of the preseason on October 6.Expectations are high for Cooper FlaggLike many first picks of the NBA draft before him, Cooper Flagg has been implanted with high expectations of reshaping the team. However, there is one major difference compared to the other first picks before him: Flagg is entering a team that has three future Hall of Famers.Flagg will be playing under the guidance of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Having a big three like them on your team already puts a lot of weight on Flagg's shoulders. The former Duke star is expected to be the Mavericks' fourth go-to option to help them contend for an NBA title.