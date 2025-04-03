Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban questions Elon Musk about the need for Donald Trump’s tariffs

It's no secret that Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban doesn't see eye-to-eye with U.S. President Donald Trump. He's made it clear that he and Trump are cut from different cloth, and it didn't take long for him to realize that although the two are both businessmen, they have little in common and share different views.

On Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cuban asked Musk about his electric car company, Tesla. While his comments about Musk were complimentary, it was clear that the Mavericks minority owner was taking aim at the new tariffs implemented by the U.S.:

"Hey @elonmusk, you may be the greatest manufacturing builder of all time. Did you need protective tariffs in order to manufacture in the USA ? Or were private capital , your investment, and local and federal government incentives the difference ?

"BTW, what I respect most about you is that you go all in with your own money for your startups. Most people don’t have the balls to do it."

So far, Musk, who is active on social media and has made several other posts since Cuban's on Thursday, has yet to respond.

Given how active he is on social media, however, and the fact that he and Mark Cuban have gone back and forth on X in the past, don't be surprised to see the two billionaires get into another back-and-forth.

Mark Cuban calls out former Mavericks employee on social media

While Mark Cuban may no longer be the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, plenty of Mavericks fans have blamed him for the Luka Doncic trade, including a former event manager for the Mavs, Gavin Mulloy.

In a post on Facebook, Mulloy wrote that Cuban should be run out of Dallas over the Luka Doncic trade, despite the fact that Cuban has maintained he knew nothing about the deal and wouldn't have had any say in the matter even if he had.

When Cuban replied, referencing a bonus Mulloy made when he sold his majority stake in the team, the former event manager fired back, saying that it wasn't enough to make up for the Mavs getting rid of the 25-year-old phenom.

In response, Mark Cuban unloaded on the former employee, saying that he did everything he could for the team during his time at the helm, and he shouldn't be blamed for a decision Nico Harrison and the Adelson family made regarding Doncic:

"I paid your salary. I paid your bonus I didn’t have to give you. The(n) Nico and the new owners do something none of us liked and you decide to try to f–k with me. Thank you for confirming I made the right decision.”

You can see his full reply below:

While Cuban may no longer be Dallas' majority owner and may not have any say in the team's day-to-day operations, his presence still looms large in Dallas.

