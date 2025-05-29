Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban reveals excited moment with son after landing No. 1 pick for Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks traded their generational player in one of the most shocking transactions in NBA history.
Fortunately for them, the basketball gods rewarded them with an opportunity to find a suitable replacement.
The Mavs were a long shot to win the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and they even had to flip a coin with the Chicago Bulls for seeding purposes. That's why some fans even speculated that the lottery was rigged and the league gave the Mavs the No. 1 pick to thank them for sending Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.
Conspiracy theories aside, even Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban was flabbergasted to know that they had gotten the No. 1 pick.
In an interview with Andy Beasher, the business mogul recalled how he and his son were ecstatic after knowing that they got the most valuable selection, which was something unprecedented in franchise history. Cuban said (34:12)
"We had the eleventh-worst record in the NBA, and we had a 1.8% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. And, historically, in 44 years that the Mavericks have existed, we've never moved up in the draft, let alone get the No. 1 pick. We were screaming and yelling."
For more than a year, scouts have agreed that Cooper Flagg is the consensus best player in this class, and the Mavs will now be in a position to get one of the most anticipated American athletes in recent times.
Jason Kidd hints at the Mavs taking Cooper Flagg with the first-overall pick
Of course, there's nothing official yet, and that won't be the case until the NBA draft takes place on June 25.
Nevertheless, the Mavs continue to do their due diligence on Flagg, and coach Jason Kidd recently admitted that they 'loved that kid from Duke:'
"We love that kid from Duke," the legendary point guard said on the DLLS Mavs podcast. "Been studying him a little bit, so that's the answer. Right now I'm studying the young man that used to play at Duke."
Unless he's talking about Kon Knueppel, Khaman Malauch, Tyrese Proctor, or Sion James, neither of whom is projected to go No. 1 overall, he's clearly talking about Flagg.
Flagg led the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. In his lone season in Durham, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 three-pointers per game on 48/38/84 shooting splits.
