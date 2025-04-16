Mavericks podcaster destroys Nico Harrison in profane rant mentioning his Kobe Bryant worship

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has become persona non grata in Texas. His decision to trade Luka Doncic, which was greenlit by the ownership, has made him public enemy number one.

However, he has no regrets about this move. In a recent press conference, in which he didn't allow any cameras or recordings, he doubled down on it by stating that he would make moves in the organization's best interests, regardless of how Dirk Nowitzki felt about them.

Nowitzki was vocal about his disappointment with the Doncic trade, and he even flew to Los Angeles to be there for his debut with the Lakers.

Clearly, getting into a back-and-forth with the greatest player in franchise history might not be the best way to get on the fans' good side again. That's why Mavs podcaster Kirk Henderson didn't mince his words about him in a now-viral rant:

"F*** you, Nico Harrison! Who the f*** do you think you are?" Henderson said. "I'm so tired of this stuff. This guy doesn't know what the Mavericks are. He has no idea what we've been through. He's such a patsy and a loser, all he's doing up there is regurgitating bullsh*t from Kobe System commercials from what, 2008? I'm exhausted with this man. He has no business being a General Manager. He has no business issuing statements for the team. He's embarrassing himself every time he speaks, and I am absolutely tired of it."

The Mavs have gone through a lot over the last year or so. From a trip to the NBA Finals to the No. 10 seed in the West, it's been a tough ride for all of them.

The offseason will be crucial for Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks

With Kyrie Irving out for the season, it's hard to envision the Dallas Mavericks going far in the playoffs.

Even if they get past the Sacramento Kings and then the Memphis Grizzlies to make the playoffs, they would have a tough challenge ahead. A first-round matchup with the OKC Thunder is no joke, especially not at full strength.

Considering that, only making a huge splash in free agency and the offseason could be enough to appease the fans' backlash. Kevin Durant will reportedly be available for a trade, and he might want to reunite with Irving.

Whatever the case, only time will tell whether Harrison and the Mavericks made the right move, but they will have to be very aggressive to land another star in the summer to put this team in a position to make a run.

