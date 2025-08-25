  • home icon
  Mavericks Rumors: Nico Harrison likely to lock 6'7" forward to $90,000,000 deal despite frontcourt logjam with Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis

Mavericks Rumors: Nico Harrison likely to lock 6'7” forward to $90,000,000 deal despite frontcourt logjam with Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 25, 2025 04:29 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Image Source: Imagn

The Dallas Mavericks enter the new season with intrigue, led by Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, while Kyrie Irving is expected to miss most, if not all, of the campaign. Even so, they remain contenders, and a fresh report suggests they’re not finished securing their roster for the long term.

Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks are positioned to lock in 6-foot-7 forward PJ Washington with a multi-year deal. Starting Friday, he becomes eligible for a four-year extension worth just under $90 million.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that an extension for Washington is likely,” Stein reported.
also-read-trending Trending

Washington turned in his best season as a Maverick in 2024-25, averaging 14.7 points along with a career-best 7.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. He now enters the final year of his three-year, $46.5 million contract.

He is part of a crowded frontcourt rotation that features Flagg, Davis, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

With Irving sidelined, Dallas is expected to experiment more with its lineup, distributing playmaking and scoring duties. To help cover backcourt needs, they signed D’Angelo Russell during the offseason.

Why Stephen A. Smith thinks Dallas could win it all, with one big condition

Teams missing an All-Star often take a step back, as the Boston Celtics are doing without Jayson Tatum. But Stephen A. Smith believes the Mavericks have a chance to go all the way.

That possibility, he stressed, depends heavily on Anthony Davis staying healthy.

“If Anthony Davis brings his A-game, the Dallas Mavericks will win the NBA championship,” Smith said. “That’s a big if, it’s fluid. It can change, but it’s legit, and everybody knows it.
“The one thing that we ain’t going to say about AD is the brother can’t play. We know better. That’s the list.”
The Mavericks will have to navigate a rugged Western Conference that includes the defending champion OKC Thunder, a retooled Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, plus playoff regulars such as the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Dallas opens its season against the San Antonio Spurs as part of a five-game homestand, which will be capped by clashes with last season's NBA Finals teams, the Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

