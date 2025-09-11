  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • Mavericks suffer massive injury blow as Anthony Davis could join Kyrie Irving on bench for season opener vs Spurs 

Mavericks suffer massive injury blow as Anthony Davis could join Kyrie Irving on bench for season opener vs Spurs 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:44 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Mavericks suffer massive injury blow as Anthony Davis could join Kyrie Irving on bench for season opener vs Spurs (Image Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Mavericks' injury concerns will remain intact before opening night as Anthony Davis may sit on the sidelines with Kyrie Irving. Davis, Nico Harrison's polarizing trade acquisition, suffered an eye injury last season and required surgery to recover from it.

Ad

According to insider Marc Stein, Davis' status to play the season opener remains questionable as he has yet to hit the court this offseason.

"Based on everything I'm told, he's not fully back on the court yet," Stein said on the DLLS Mavs podcast on Wednesday. "I mean, he can't fully be back on the court yet. So, it's like, when practices start on Sept. 30th, will AD be even ready to practice at that point? We don't know that yet."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Davis injured himself in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. He was sidelined for six weeks. He returned to finish the season, leading the Mavericks to a ninth seed, helping them go 1-1 in the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks' hopes of a winning start rest on his shoulders as Irving recovers from an ACL injury and will probably play in Jan. However, a prolonged recovery period from an eye procedure delaying Davis' season debut rings alarm bells for Dallas' hopes of a strong start in a stacked Western Conference.

Ad

Fans react to Anthony Davis' questionable status for season opener

For years, Anthony Davis has been mocked for his injuries. It was a prominent theme during his Lakers career until the last couple of seasons. Davis was one of the most available players in not just the NBA, but globally, since the second half of the 2022-23 season.

However, shortly before his infamous trade to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Davis sustained a groin injury in his final game for the Lakers. Fans even raised the issue after Nico Harrison traded for him.

Ad

After the latest report on his questionable opening night status, many of them got another chance to mock Anthony Davis and call out the Mavericks over the injury issues.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications