Mavericks suffer massive injury blow as Anthony Davis could join Kyrie Irving on bench for season opener vs Spurs 

The Dallas Mavericks' injury concerns will remain intact before opening night as Anthony Davis may sit on the sidelines with Kyrie Irving. Davis, Nico Harrison's polarizing trade acquisition, suffered an eye injury last season and required surgery to recover from it.According to insider Marc Stein, Davis' status to play the season opener remains questionable as he has yet to hit the court this offseason.&quot;Based on everything I'm told, he's not fully back on the court yet,&quot; Stein said on the DLLS Mavs podcast on Wednesday. &quot;I mean, he can't fully be back on the court yet. So, it's like, when practices start on Sept. 30th, will AD be even ready to practice at that point? We don't know that yet.&quot;Davis injured himself in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. He was sidelined for six weeks. He returned to finish the season, leading the Mavericks to a ninth seed, helping them go 1-1 in the play-in tournament.The Mavericks' hopes of a winning start rest on his shoulders as Irving recovers from an ACL injury and will probably play in Jan. However, a prolonged recovery period from an eye procedure delaying Davis' season debut rings alarm bells for Dallas' hopes of a strong start in a stacked Western Conference.Fans react to Anthony Davis' questionable status for season openerFor years, Anthony Davis has been mocked for his injuries. It was a prominent theme during his Lakers career until the last couple of seasons. Davis was one of the most available players in not just the NBA, but globally, since the second half of the 2022-23 season.However, shortly before his infamous trade to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Davis sustained a groin injury in his final game for the Lakers. Fans even raised the issue after Nico Harrison traded for him. After the latest report on his questionable opening night status, many of them got another chance to mock Anthony Davis and call out the Mavericks over the injury issues.Here are some of the reactions:Coach🧪📋 @LALegendsTalkLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass Did the Lakers dodge a bullet ❓ AD been hurt seen before the Luka tradePearnivore @PearnivoreLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass I literally can’t remember the last time AD has gone into a season healthy. What a disaster situation for any franchise that inquires him.Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 @CryptidPoliticsLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass The Mavericks will be an injury nightmare all season with the crew they’ve assembled. If only we had Luka…JBond @jbondwagonLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass Bro really can’t beat the Anthony Day-to-Davis allegations 😭nucky @nuckyverseLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass Glassman still injured?hardaway $S @swappennyLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine @DLLS_Mavs @Fullcourtpass They traded Luka for big or weak bones