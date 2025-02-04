Mavericks trade news: After moving Luka Doncic, Dallas gets rid of $11,128,042 guard for Sixers' Caleb Martin

The Dallas Mavericks remain busy ahead of the trade deadline as they sent Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Caleb Martin on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The trade comes on the heels of the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Grimes, who has a $11,128,042 salary (per Spotrac) guaranteed in the final year of his contract, has been a solid contributor for Dallas this season, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and 39.8% from 3-point range.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Martin, who is in the first year of a four-year $35 million deal, brings a similar skill set to the Mavericks. He is averaging 9.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 2.2 apg this season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Mavericks will face the 76ers on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Grimes and Martin won't have to travel far to join their new teams. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m EST.

Dallas Mavericks ‘hypocrisy’ called out by Luka Doncic’s father after trade to Lakers

Luka Doncic's father, Sasa Doncic, criticized the Dallas Mavericks for the way they handled the shocking trade that sent his son to the LA Lakers on Saturday. In an interview with Slovenian media network Arena Sport 1, Sasa accused Dallas of "hypocrisy" and the secrecy that surrounded the trade.

"But I think that exactly this secrecy, or should I say from some individuals, maybe even hypocrisy, this hurts me personally because I think that Luka absolutely doesn't deserve this," Sasa said on Sunday.

Luka Doncic at his LA Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Sasa took issue with the Mavericks' claims that Luka's conditioning was a concern, and he cited his son's durability last season when he played in 70 regular-season and 22 postseason games.

In a farewell post on Sunday, Luka thanked Mavs fans on social media and expressed his gratitude for their support during his time in Dallas. The trade had been met with widespread criticism by the team's fans, as some gathered outside the American Airlines Center to protest the move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.