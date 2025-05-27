Mavericks Trade Rumors: Cooper Flagg’s possible arrival opens door to shop $46,500,000 forward for depth

The Dallas Mavericks will get a chance to move on from one generational talent to another. While losing Luka Doncic was a huge blow to the organization, winning the NBA draft lottery put them in a position to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg.

Ad

Flagg, who stands at 6-foot-9 and can play both forward spots, will most likely share the frontcourt with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, thus making P.J. Washington somewhat expendable.

With that in mind, Evan Sidery of Forbes reported on Tuesday that Washington will be a name to watch in the trade market this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"With the incoming arrival of Cooper Flagg, teams are expecting the Mavericks to make PJ Washington available on the trade market for a rotational upgrade this summer," Sidery tweeted. "Washington becomes extension-eligible in August, which should bring a potentially strong market from contenders."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Washington has taken his career to a new level since arriving in Texas. Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

He will enter the final year of the three-year, $46.5 million contract he signed with Charlotte before his trade to Dallas. While the Mavs could keep him around as one of the first guys off the bench, they might consider getting something in return for him while they still can.

Ad

Mavericks will try to trade for Jrue Holiday

The Dallas Mavericks will need someone to handle point guard duties while Kyrie Irving works his way back from a season-ending injury.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, they've set their sights on two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

"The Mavericks hope to acquire one of the guards who defeated them in the NBA Finals this summer. With Kyrie Irving (ACL) injured until at least January and Luka Dončić in LA, Dallas will explore a trade for Jrue Holiday this offseason, according to Marc Stein," CelticsBlog's Bobby Manning wrote on Monday.

Ad

Per Spotrac, Holiday will make $32.4 million next season, and he still has two years left on his deal, plus one player option for the 2027-28 season.

The Celtics will be in a tough spot in the offseason because of their steep payroll, so moving on from their defensive stalwart to ease some of the burden might make sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.