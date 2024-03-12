Mavs assistant GM confirms Grant Williams’ attitude issues with incredible incident involving Luka Doncic

After the Dallas Mavericks shipped forward Grant Williams to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, reports emerged about his obnoxious personality triggering the deal. Mavericks assistant general manager Michael Finley has since confirmed that Williams got under his teammates’ skin, including superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Williams signed a four-year, $53.34 million contract in a sign-and-trade deal that landed him with Dallas in the offseason. He was expected to play a key role as a 3-and-D wing for the Mavericks alongside Doncic and his co-star Kyrie Irving. However, the 25-year-old only lasted 47 games before being dealt to Charlotte on Feb. 8.

After the trade, which netted Dallas forward P.J. Washington, Mavericks insider Tim MacMahon touched on the reasoning for the deal. He highlighted how members of Dallas’ organization weren't too fond of Williams’ outspoken personality.

“I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way [was] the yap, yap, yapping. Obviously, that's kind of part of it with him,” MacMahon said on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast.

MacMahon added that Williams especially irked his cohorts, as he wasn’t playing well enough to warrant his immense confidence.

“It's charmingly obnoxious if he's productive, and it's grating when he's not,” MacMahon said. “He didn't report in good shape, and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender.”

While Doncic wasn’t specifically named, many speculated that he was among the players who grew tired of Williams’ antics.

On 105.3 The Fan, Finley essentially confirmed those beliefs, recounting a time that Williams trash-talked Doncic in practice. According to the former NBA champion, Williams prompted Doncic to take it upon himself to silence him.

“One day in practice, … he decided that he wanted to get under Luka’s skin. He felt that Luka didn’t come that day ready to practice,” Finley said.

“So, to make a long story short, they had a scrimmage going and he was talking trash to Luka up and down the court. So, finally, Luka said, ‘Okay.’ I’ll tell you, Luka went on a 26-6 run by himself. … He showed everything. The 3s, the post-ups, the floaters, everything. By himself.”

Luka Doncic proved his point to Grant Williams without saying a word

After recounting Luka Doncic dominating Grant Williams in practice, Michael Finley was asked if Doncic also trash-talked Williams. However, according to Finley, the five-time All-Star let his game do the talking.

“No, he didn’t say a word,” Finley said.

Finley added that after Doncic proved his point to Williams, everyone on the sidelines warned Williams not to “poke the bear.” However, the five-year veteran seemingly didn’t learn his lesson, considering he was ultimately traded to Charlotte.

Over 47 games with Dallas, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 41.3% shooting.

