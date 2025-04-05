Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will clash on Saturday night in a crucial game in the race for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The Clippers are the seventh seed with a 45-32, tied with the sixth-seeded Timberwolves and one game behing the fifth-seeded Warriors. The Mavericks enter the game looking to even the season series at two games apiece.

Ad

As they prepare to take each other on, the Clippers enter the game with more momentum, having won three straight and five of their last six games, including a 126-113 win over Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks. On the other hand, the Mavericks are 3-3 over their last six contests as they struggle to string wins together.

Saturday's game will be the second between the Clippers and Mavericks in the last 48 hours. The Clippers easily handled their business on Friday night, winning 114-91 behind 20 points from Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles has been great at home this season and have won nine of their last ten games at the Intuit Dome. The oddsmakers favor the Clippers with a -8.5-point-spread and a moneyline of -380.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season at the end of the year, notching wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the last three weeks. For the Mavericks, a loss all but locks them into a spot in the play-in tournament as they and the Sacramento Kings continue to fight off the Suns.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 5

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Dallas Mavericks will start Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis at the forward spots and Dereck Lively II at the center spot.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guard Klay Thompson Max Christie Kessler Edwards Small forward P.J. Washington Naji Marshall Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power forward Anthony Davis Caleb Martin Kai Jones Center Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Ad

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers will start James Harden and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard in the forward spots and Ivica Zubac at center.

Point guard James Harden Patty Mills Jordan Miller Shooting guard Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Trentyn Flowers Small Forward Norman Powell Amir Coffey Patrick Baldwin Power Forward Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum Center Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Drew Eubanks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More