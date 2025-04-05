Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will clash on Saturday night in a crucial game in the race for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The Clippers are the seventh seed with a 45-32, tied with the sixth-seeded Timberwolves and one game behing the fifth-seeded Warriors. The Mavericks enter the game looking to even the season series at two games apiece.
As they prepare to take each other on, the Clippers enter the game with more momentum, having won three straight and five of their last six games, including a 126-113 win over Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks. On the other hand, the Mavericks are 3-3 over their last six contests as they struggle to string wins together.
Saturday's game will be the second between the Clippers and Mavericks in the last 48 hours. The Clippers easily handled their business on Friday night, winning 114-91 behind 20 points from Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles has been great at home this season and have won nine of their last ten games at the Intuit Dome. The oddsmakers favor the Clippers with a -8.5-point-spread and a moneyline of -380.
The Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season at the end of the year, notching wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the last three weeks. For the Mavericks, a loss all but locks them into a spot in the play-in tournament as they and the Sacramento Kings continue to fight off the Suns.
Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 5
Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart
The Dallas Mavericks will start Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis at the forward spots and Dereck Lively II at the center spot.
LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart
The LA Clippers will start James Harden and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard in the forward spots and Ivica Zubac at center.
