Mavs coach makes Cooper Flagg preference clear

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has made his preference for Cooper Flagg clear. Kidd appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" this Thursday, and during the conversation, Kidd revealed how he believes the roster in Dallas will help make Flagg’s transition to the league easier.
Patrick explained how being drafted by the Mavericks means that Flagg won’t be treated as the franchise’s saviour. On the other hand, going to Washington or Charlotte would put massive pressure on the 18-year-old’s shoulders. Kidd went into detail on the point in a conversation that seemed to back the notion that Flagg to Dallas was a done deal:
“I think this is a great situation for him,” Kidd explained. “When you talk about the other clubs, he would have to produce right away at a high, high level. Here, the pressure of living up to number one will be a lot easier with the talent around him.” Kidd said. [06:00]
“We are playing for a championship,” Kidd said. “This isn’t about just rebuilding. He’s going to have help.”
While Kidd didn’t outright say that the Mavericks will draft Cooper Flagg, his tone and comments about the player suggest that the team is ready to bring him in. Playing next to veterans like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson will surely be beneficial for Flagg.
Being on a team of stars will also give him time to develop and adjust to the league. From the looks of it, it’s highly unlikely for Cooper Flagg to end up anywhere except with the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks star Naji Marshall expresses excitement for Cooper Flagg’s arrival
While it isn’t official yet, all signs indicate that the Mavericks will draft Cooper Flagg with the No.1 pick in this year’s draft. Mavericks forward, Naji Marshall, couldn’t be happier about this outcome and let his excitement be known during Friday’s episode of "The Young Man and The Three" podcast.
“I love his game, honestly,” Marshall said. “Like, for real… He’s a winner. I love how he hoop.”
“I’m excited bro. I’m so excited for the future… I’m ecstatic I can’t wait. I love his game for real. He’s a hooper, he’s a dog… I’m excited to see him become a star in the league.”
Marshall explained how he couldn’t believe his team got the No.1 pick in this year’s draft despite having a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.
