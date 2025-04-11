Mavs fans hopeful of Luka Doncic return after video of him working as Dicks' cashier in Dallas goes viral

Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since being traded away to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. Following the clash against the Mavericks on Wednesday night, Doncic chose to stay back in the city he once called home.

Ad

While remaining members of the Purple & Gold flew back to LA to prepare for their Friday night’s clash against the Houston Rockets, Doncic was interacting with locals in Dallas. To promote the launch of his new shoes – Luka 4 and Luka .77 – the Slovenian national worked as a cashier at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Basketball fans instantly reacted to the viral clip. After learning that he made efforts to maintain his relationship with Dallas fans - signing autographs and giving advice to the youth - social media users were hopeful of Doncic’s return to the Mavericks in the future.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“He coming back one day fasho,” @ivanreyes776 hoped.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He's coming back! Bookmark it!” another fan wrote.

“I pray everyday that one day he comes back,” a Luka Doncic fan account wrote.

“That man will forever be a Texan! He plays for the Lakers, but he’s a Maverick at heart,” @IdeCoello wrote.

“The fact he still did this in Dallas says a lot about him,” @Shoesnsports_ said.

Ad

“I truly believe Luka will come back to Dallas one day, as soon as Nico and Dumont are gone. Dallas will always be his home after Slovenia!,” @blingybqueen said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic has had a memorable trip to Dallas. Just a day before his short-time stint as a cashier at Dick’s, the 6-foot-6 superstar lit the American Airlines Center. In an emotional return, the guard erupted for his best scoring performance in the LA uniform-45 points. He also stuffed the stat sheet with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals, leading his side to a dominant 112-97 victory.

Luka Doncic almost didn’t play against the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks honored Luka Doncic with a tribute video upon his return to the American Airlines Center. The nearly 2:15 minute-long video - a montage of his best moments as a Maverick - left Doncic teary-eyed.

Ad

After demolishing his former team, the 26-year-old admitted that the pregame tribute left him too emotional. At a point, he even questioned whether he would be able to play.

"I don't know how I did it, because when I was watching that video I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m playing this game.’ But all my teammates had my back. They really supported me, so I appreciate that,” Doncic admitted during his on-court postgame interview.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic now improves his stats to 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists during his 27-game stint with the Lakers. The win over Dallas also secured the Lakers a spot in the playoffs - the first postseason appearance without having to participate in the play-in tournament since the 2019-2020 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More