Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban gives brutally honest take on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's All-Star snubs 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:37 GMT
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's NBA All-Star 2025 snubs prompted Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban to offer an honest assessment. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the league and take a potshot at the TV ratings for the upcoming ASG event in San Francisco.

Cuban shared a picture of both Luka Doncic and Irving celebrating one of the games and captioned it:

"Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol
NBA gonna NBA

JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going"
While Cuban's disappointment met with a fair bit of sympathy from fans, the ultimate say hinges on coaches from their respective conferences. Numbers-wise, Irving averages 24.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Luka Doncic is propping 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games. At the time of writing, Dallas is eighth seed with a 26-22 record in 48 games. He made the cut for five straight seasons.

The West All-Star reserves include James Harden (LA Clippers), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets).

