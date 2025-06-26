Mavs’ Nico Harrison "hopes" for fans' forgiveness on Luka Doncic trade after Cooper Flagg fortune

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is hoping the team's fans forgive him for trading Luka Doncic, as it ultimately led to their Cooper Flagg fortune. The Mavericks dwindled after dealing Doncic in February to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one first-round pick, causing tremendous backlash against Harrison.

The Mavericks finished the season ninth after losing in the play-in tournament and failing to make the playoffs 10 months after making the finals. However, it gave them a slim chance to win the lottery and right their wrongs. Despite a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery, the odds fell in the Mavericks' favor, landing them another generation prospect in Flagg on Wednesday during the 2025 NBA draft.

During a press conference to address the team's latest addition, Harrison said this about seeking some respite from the hostile reception he's received for the past five months:

“I’m hoping so. I’m assuming so a little bit, maybe."

