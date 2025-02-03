Max Christie lays bare his soul in heartfelt farewell message to Lakers, embraces new chapter with Mavericks

The Luka Doncic trade shook the NBA, leaving LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Doncic blindsided by the shocking transaction. The trade also included Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris moving to Los Angeles, while the Mavericks received Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

On Monday, Christie thanked the Lakers organization for the opportunity to become an NBA player. In a lengthy Instagram post, the former second-round pick reflected on his journey to the league and expressed gratitude for playing with such a historic franchise.

"At 19, to be drafted and to be able to play for a franchise as prestigious as the Los Angeles Lakers is something I’ll always cherish," Christie wrote. "These last two and a half years have been filled with joy, growth and memories I will never take for granted. Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the Laker fans for your support of me." ...

Then, the young guard talked about his excitement for this new chapter in his career.

"As for my new path going forward, I’m extremely excited to begin a new chapter and embrace my new opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks. Blessed to be part of another great organization with great fans, players, and staff who have such high goals and expectations for the franchise. Can’t wait to get started."

Max Christie was a big part of the Lakers' future

The Lakers reportedly chose not to include Max Christie in any trade offers, which led to his signing of a four-year, $32 million contract extension this offseason.

He had become a steady contributor for JJ Redick's team, even making his way to the starting lineup.

Then again, it's not every day that a player of Luka Doncic's caliber becomes available. While the Lakers reportedly never thought that was a realistic possibility, they had no choice but to part ways with the Michigan State product to make room for their new superstar.

Christie, of course, is no Doncic, but he's shown some impressive scoring prowess and will have more opportunities on Jason Kidd's team.

