  Max Christie Stats Tonight: How did former Laker fare in return against LeBron James and Co. for the first time since mega trade? (Feb. 25)

Max Christie Stats Tonight: How did former Laker fare in return against LeBron James and Co. for the first time since mega trade? (Feb. 25)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:11 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Max Christie Stats Tonight: How did former Laker fare in return against LeBron James and Co.? (Feb. 25) (Image Source: Imagn)

Former Laker Max Christie returned to LA as a Dallas Maverick for the first time in Tuesday's marquee matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. Christie also earned the start for his new team. The former Lakers prospect looked promising with activity on both ends early on but couldn't keep it afloat in the first half.

Nevertheless, he was coach Jason Kidd's most trusted player on the court. He played a team-high 13:28 minutes with six left in the second quarter. Christie tallied four points on 2 of 7 shots. Christie also had an assist and a foul. He was a +/- -5.

The 22-year-old returned to play four more minutes in the half and made an instant impact with six points on 2 of 2 shots, both from 3-point range. Christie finished with 10 points, one assist, one block and one foul in 17:49 minutes in the first half, shooting 4 of 9, including 2 of 2 from 3. His +/- improved to +10 as the Mavericks entered the break trailing 59-51 after trailing by 16 at one point.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
