Max Christie stats tonight: How did the Mavericks star fare against the Heat (Feb. 13)

On Thursday, Max Christie led the short-handed Dallas Mavericks unit against the new-look Miami Heat. The guard propped up 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block as the Mavs trail 56-55 at halftime.

Christie was Dallas's primary playmaker on Thursday while becoming their defensive cog to add more teeth on both ends of the floor. The former Laker has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in his five games for the Mavericks.

