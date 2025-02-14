Max Christie stats tonight: How did the Mavericks star fare against the Heat (Feb. 13)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:37 GMT
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Max Christie stats tonight: How did the Mavericks star fare against the Heat (Feb. 13)

On Thursday, Max Christie led the short-handed Dallas Mavericks unit against the new-look Miami Heat. The guard propped up 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block as the Mavs trail 56-55 at halftime.

Christie was Dallas's primary playmaker on Thursday while becoming their defensive cog to add more teeth on both ends of the floor. The former Laker has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in his five games for the Mavericks.

also-read-trending Trending

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी