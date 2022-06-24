“Who is his real contemporary competition? LeBron” - Max Kellerman questions if Kevin Durant can become his own GM and create a culture like LeBron James

Following all the latest drama regarding Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant has become a hot topic in the basketball community. Many think that if the All-Star guard and Brooklyn Nets can't come to an agreement, it will lead to the two-time Finals MVP requesting a trade. As we know, Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn in the first place to play alongside Irving.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



On ESPN's 'KJM' show, a discussion ensued about possible landing spots for Kevin Durant if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets. Max Kellerman then went on a tangent where he compared the former MVP to LeBron James.

When James was first in Cleveland, the organization was not in a good place from top to bottom. This led to James forming a new situation and culture with the Miami Heat. Kellerman posed the question if Kevin Durant is able to do something similiar with the unraveling Brooklyn Nets.

"In this era, who are we compaing KD to? Who is his real contemperary competition? LeBron. Part of the question with KD is not just KD the basketball player, but KD the GM. Can he overcome a culutre or create his own culture. Whether or not that's fair, that's how he's being judged."

Can Kevin Durant turn things around for the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

At this point, Kellerman is right about LeBron James being Kevin Durant's main competitor. That being said, it's not that far fetched to say he can't turn things around in a similar way James has done with his teams.

For starters, Durant is still a top player in the NBA. This season, 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and a career-high 6.4 assists per game. On top of that, he is one of the top plug-and-play guys in the league. Because he is so easy to play alongside of, free agents will still flock to be his teammate if the opportunity were to arise.

Secondly, Durant has been part of organizational success from top to bottom. During his time with the Golden State Warriors, he saw first hand what is needed to establish the right culture to form a dynasty in the NBA.

Kevin Durant has had more than his fair share of experiences in the NBA. At this point in his career, he knows what is needed from all aspects for a team looking to be a true contender. Given that he is still a superstar talent, it's safe to say Durant could help Brooklyn get out of this mess if they were to give him that sort of control.

