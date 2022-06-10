“He’ll finally be better than Jordan at something, on the court that ship has sailed” - Max Kellerman throws shade at LeBron James after his comments on owning a NBA team in Las Vegas

There have been few bigger debates in basketball than LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan. As the Lakers forward continues to rack up historic milestones, his case for being the greatest player ever grows stronger.

Similar to Jordan, LeBron James has also seen great success off the court. Along with a successful line of signature shoes, he has made multiple smart business moves to support himself long after his playing days are over. James recently became the first active NBA player with a net worth of over a billion dollars.

The NBA is a league constantly debating expansion, and earlier this week LeBron James mentioned that he would like to see a franchise in Las Vegas. Given his business savy, this has created speculation that he could one day become an owner. ESPN's Max Kellerman took this as an opportunity to take a dig at LeBron James in regards to his case against Michael Jordan.

"Finally be better than Jordan at something. On the court that ship has sailed... MJ is a bad owner but the greatest player of all time."

Could LeBron James become an NBA owner after he retires?

While it's merely speculation, the idea of James becoming an owner after he retires is not that far-fetched. He is always on the lookout for a profitable business venture, and an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas fits that category. We have already seen an NFL team migrate there, so the NBA is likely not too far behind.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the "league invariably will expand" & Las Vegas is a top choice.



hints at his next big move on an all new episode of "I want a team in Vegas." @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! "I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 https://t.co/HIZKsBYPGF LeBron James is 37 years old, worth $1 billion-plus, a partner at Fenway Sports Group & says that he eventually wants to own a team in Las Vegas.NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the "league invariably will expand" & Las Vegas is a top choice.Things are starting to line up. twitter.com/uninterrupted/… LeBron James is 37 years old, worth $1 billion-plus, a partner at Fenway Sports Group & says that he eventually wants to own a team in Las Vegas.NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the "league invariably will expand" & Las Vegas is a top choice.Things are starting to line up. twitter.com/uninterrupted/…

Whenever he decides to end his time on the court, James is not going to be one of those guys who steps away from the game completely. He has been a pillar of the league for two decades, walking away entirely doesn't seem plausible. Becoming an owner is an easy way to remain around the NBA without having to fully commit to a job like being a head coach or a GM.

Another reason why James may become an owner is because his oldest son is slowly making his way up the ranks. Pretty soon, LeBron James Jr. will be eligible to step foot in the NBA.

Whether he wants to keep pace with Jordan or not, James becoming an owner one day is a pretty realistic idea. Given his knowledge of the game and connections, he could be an intrigal part of a new franchise hitting the ground running.

