Max Strus shows off Miami connection, arrives at TD Garden for Game 5 vs Celtics sporting Florida Panthers jersey

Game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics is underway as Max Strus made his way to the Garden in an interesting outfit. He wore a Florida Panthers jersey to the game. For those who don't follow the National Hockey League (NHL), the Panthers are matched up against the Boston Bruins in the second round of the playoffs.

The Bruins won their playoff game against the Panthers last night. However, Florida still leads the series, 3-2 and the Panthers can close the series in their next game, starting tomorrow.

While Strus' move to wear a Panthers jersey to the game did not sit well with the Celtics fans, the jersey is also symbolic of his time with the Miami Heat, where he had some of the best years of his young NBA career.

While he was with the Heat, Strus put up 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in three seasons. He became an integral part of their system as they even reached the 2023 NBA Finals with him. His best season with the team was during the 2022-23 campaign where he had 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Now, he's helping the Cavs advance to the third round of the playoffs. In Game 4, Strus had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 55.6% from downtown, which is a feat that's difficult to achieve in the postseason.

Jaylen Brown on Max Strus and leg pull

Early in the second quarter of Game 4, Jaylen Brown drove to the basket and tried to look for a contact. He was met by Tristan Thompson and missed the shot. However, Max Strus got tangled up with Brown, which led to the Celtics star grabbing the foot of Strus.

The action from the All-Star led to an altercation as the leg pull wasn't a basketball move. After the game, Brown explained his side of things and why he did it.

"I drove to the basket, felt like there was some contact, finished the play, landed on the ground. I feel like somebody kicking me in the back of the head, so I feel like I got the right to remove or at least trying to protect that," Brown said.

Looking at the play, Strus can be seen in an unusual situation as he tries to avoid stepping on Brown's head.

