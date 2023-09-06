"May God bless your union!" - Magic Johnson sends hearty congratulations for Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' marriage to Jay Mohr

Former NBA player Magic Johnson is one of the most renowned basketball players of all time. He is known not only for his time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers but also for his long-lasting impact on the game.

Additionally, he has been a prominent figure in Lakers history and in the organization as well, even post-NBA career.

On the celebration of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' marriage to comedian Jay Mohr, Johnson showed his support via X.

"Congratulations to @Lakers owner, my sister, and friend Jeanie Buss on her marriage to Jay Mohr! May God bless your union! @JeanieBuss."

The wedding ceremony commenced at a beachside in Malibu, as per People's Anna Lazarus Caplan and Natasha Dye.

Before the marriage, Jeannie Buss was previously engaged to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson but ended the relationship back in 2016.

Looking back on Jeannie Buss' first interaction with Magic Johnson

In the 1979 NBA draft, Magic Johnson was selected first overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He would go on to play 13 seasons with the historic franchise and become an All-Time Laker by the end of his career.

However, Magic Johnson's mindset to play with the Lakers for the rest of his career wasn't how it was back when he was just a rookie entering the league. In an interview on the "Out of Office With Rick Kleiman" podcast, Jeannie Buss talked about the first time he met the legendary point guard when he was a rookie, as per a Lakers Nation article by Damian Burchardt.

"As soon as you met him, you're just floored by who he is," Buss said. "So I bring them in, we're having small talk, and he said, 'You know, I'm really excited that I was drafted by the Lakers, but I'm only going to stay here for three years because I want to go back home and play for my hometown team in Detroit."

As soon as Jeannie Buss heard that, she went immediately straight to the former Lakers owner and his father, Jerry Buss. From Buss' perspective, he was confident that he, alongside the city of Los Angeles, would be enough to convince Magic Johnson in the long run. She said:

"And my dad's like, 'Jeannie calm down.' He goes, 'As soon as he puts on a Laker uniform and walks out on that crowd and sees that crowd and hears the cheers for him ... he's never going to leave.' And he's never left. My dad, he knew. He knew that he would fall in love with L.A. just as he had fallen in love with L.A."

"The fact that my dad was a rookie owner and he was a rookie and we won a championship that first year is really, truly remarkable," Buss added.

Magic Johnson's helped the Lakers capture five championships as he went on to win three NBA Finals MVP awards and as many regular season MVP awards.