"May have got fouled" - Bronny James keeps it 100% real on viral play vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the postgame interview after the LA Lakers matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Bronny James shared his thoughts on his viral first-half play against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The play featured James putting on nifty moves before driving to score over the two-time DPOY. However, the rookie was unable to finish, which he claimed could have been due to a foul by Antetokounmpo.

"Yeah he's a much bigger guy than me so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow," Bronny said. "I may have got fouled, that's up for argument, but, it is what it is, I tried to get me a bucket."

Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly held Bronny's arm as he made his way to the basket, but no foul was called.

Thursday's game concluded with the short-handed LA Lakers suffering a 118-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bronny James recorded a career-high 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and a block off the bench to lead the Lakers' losing effort. He also shot 7-of-10 from the field as he became the youngest Laker to post those numbers since Magic Johnson in 1979.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks' victory charge with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the game.

Bronny James on handling criticism in his rookie season

Even before his NBA debut, Bronny James has been subject to tough criticism regarding his readiness for the league and the alleged special treatment he gets for being LeBron James' son.

In an interview with The Athletic, the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft shared how he's learning to block out the noise and turn the negativity into motivation.

"My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day," Bronny said.

"But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f**king robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."

While Bronny James is averaging just 2.3 points in his rookie season, shooting 35.4%, he seems to be improving with every game.

"That’s what Rob wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play," said Bronny.

The 20-year-old will look to keep up his momentum as the LA Lakers hit the road next to face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

