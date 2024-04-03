"May see them in the playoffs": LeBron James refuses to spill beans on defending OKC's near unguardable action

LeBron James was careful on his podcast "Mind The Game" when discussing the LA Lakers' potential first-round playoff opponent, the OKC Thunder's near-unguardable action. James cited one of the offensive actions where the Thunder used Chet Holmgren effectively in one of the most complicated plays involving a seven-footer.

James claimed he knew ways to stop that but he refused to spill the beans on what a team should do against that action.

"There's ways to guard it," LeBron James said (50:00). "But I am not going to say it right now because we may see them in the playoffs. I am not gonna give their coach the opportunity to prepare for it."

The action is when Shai Gilegous-Alexander dribbles the ball up the court after Holmgren takes it out. With the opposing big loading on SGA, Holmgren slides to the opposite wing from his All-Star teammate.

With the big nowhere close to Holmgren, the Thunder make one of their guards set a flare screen on the big, leaving Holmgren open for a drive to the rim where he can score over the smaller player. The move sounds difficult to execute, which makes it hard for the defensive team to stop Holmgren.

LeBron James and Lakers have the Thunder's number

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been among the few teams to get the better of the OKC Thunder this season. The Lakers won the season series 3-1 after losing the first game 133-110. They relied on their size and physicality to overpower the Thunder in their past three matchups.

Unlike many teams, the Lakers have the personnel to guard some of the Thunder's most frequently run actions. LA also did a stellar job of limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, which helped them guard OKC's best actions, like the one James mentioned on his podcast.

Gilegous-Alexander has averaged 27.8 points. While the production doesn't appear that bad, it's still better than how other teams have guarded the MVP candidate. His average against the Lakers is nearly three points fewer than his season average of 30.3 ppg. SGA has also shot a measly 23.5% from 3. He's shooting 36.5% this year. LA held him to under 25 points in the past two matchups.

Meanwhile, Holmgren has managed 15.3 ppg and 7.5 rpg on 46/22/57 splits. He hasn't figured a way around Anthony Davis' physicality as much, leading to his struggles against the Lakers.

LeBron James and Co. could be deemed the favorites despite being the lower seed in a potential playoff series against the OKC Thunder. As things stand, LA is night in the West with a 43-33 record. If the Lakers advance through the play-in, they will be the eighth seed.

On the other hand, the Thunder are third with a 52-23 record. They are in contention to finish first, so it's a realistic possibility for the Lakers and Thunder to play against each other in the first round.